John Stamos Reveals Why He Will Never Join Dancing With the Stars

John Stamos may have the charm, stage presence and fanbase for Dancing With the Stars, but he has no interest in competing for the mirrorball trophy. The Full House star recently revealed on The Bobbycast podcast that producers have approached him about joining the celebrity dance competition “every single season.” Despite the repeated offers, Stamos said his answer has remained firm. According to the actor, the reason is simple: he does not want to put himself through the physical pain and public embarrassment that often makes the show entertaining.

“What makes that show good is people suffering and looking like fools,” Stamos joked, adding that contestants deal with injuries, sore feet, calluses and intense pressure while learning ballroom routines in front of millions of viewers.

Host Bobby Bones, who won season 27 with professional dancer Sharna Burgess in 2018, tried to convince him that the experience would be rewarding. Stamos, however, was not buying it. Instead, he teasingly reminded Bones that many viewers believed Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace should have won that season.

Stamos also joked that the competition must have been “rigged,” keeping the conversation playful while making it clear he has no plans to sign up.

This is not the first time Stamos has turned down the show. Back in 2010, he publicly denied rumours that he would compete after former pro dancer Karina Smirnoff said she wanted him as her partner. At the time, he said he was flattered but insisted he was not a dancer.

Interestingly, Stamos has appeared on Dancing With the Stars before, just not as a contestant. In 2010, he performed with The Beach Boys during a special musical segment featuring songs like California Girls, Kokomo and Fun, Fun, Funwhile professional dancers performed around them.

Still, stepping onto the stage for one performance is very different from committing to weeks of rehearsals, judges’ scores and elimination nights.

For now, fans hoping to see John Stamos trade sitcom sets for sequins may have to let that dream go. He may enjoy watching the chaos from a safe distance, but when it comes to joining the competition himself, his answer is clear: absolutely not.