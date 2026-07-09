The 2026 Emmy Nominations Prove Prestige TV Is Becoming More Predictable, Not More Exciting

Every year, Emmy nominations promise to celebrate the best television has to offer. Every year, they also expose the Television Academy’s biggest weakness: rewarding familiarity over genuine risk. Looking at this year’s nominees, one trend stands out more than any surprise or snub. The Emmys continue to love television that already has awards momentum, while many of the industry’s boldest creative swings are left fighting for scraps. Yes, Widow’s Bay breaking through with 19 nominations is exciting. Horror has historically struggled at major awards shows, so its success feels like genuine progress. But even that victory comes with an asterisk. Once Emmy voters decided they liked the show, they embraced it almost everywhere, proving that the Academy often swings from complete indifference to total obsession instead of spreading recognition more evenly.

The same pattern played out with The Pitt, whose cast dominated acting categories. Outstanding performances deserve recognition, but when one ensemble occupies so much space, equally compelling work from other series inevitably disappears.

That’s where the frustration begins.

The final season of Stranger Things being ignored in major categories isn’t necessarily because it was undeserving. It reflects something bigger. Emmy voters have a habit of moving on once a show’s “moment” has passed. Earlier seasons become awards darlings, while later ones are judged against impossible expectations.

Sydney Sweeney missing out for Euphoria, Selena Gomez once again being overlooked for Only Murders in the Building, and Jeremy Allen White failing to earn recognition for The Bear all reinforce the same idea. Previous success doesn’t guarantee future appreciation, especially when voters decide the conversation has shifted elsewhere.

Perhaps the most disappointing part isn’t who missed out. It’s how many genuinely ambitious shows continue struggling for attention. Prestige television is becoming increasingly diverse in genre, style and storytelling, yet Emmy recognition still feels concentrated among a relatively small circle of familiar names and platforms.

Awards should introduce audiences to overlooked gems, not simply validate shows everyone is already talking about.

That is why some of the biggest conversations after nomination day aren’t about the winners. They’re about the absences.

The Emmys remain television’s highest honour, but they also risk becoming increasingly predictable. When viewers can accurately guess most nominees months in advance, the awards lose some of the excitement that should come from celebrating creative excellence.

Television has never been more adventurous. Perhaps it’s time for Emmy voters to be just as adventurous.