Emmy Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises That Have Everyone Talking

Award season always promises a few jaw-dropping moments, but this year’s Emmy nominations delivered more than expected. While several predicted contenders secured their places, the Television Academy also made it clear that nostalgia and star power alone were not enough to guarantee recognition. Perhaps the biggest shock came from Stranger Things. Although the Netflix phenomenon earned several technical nominations, its farewell season was completely shut out of the major drama and acting categories. After nearly a decade of defining streaming television, many expected the final chapter to receive a sentimental boost. Instead, Emmy voters seemed ready to move on.

Another headline-making omission was Sydney Sweeney. Once considered one of television’s strongest awards contenders for Euphoria, she failed to secure a nomination, while Zendaya and Colman Domingo remained the only major acting representatives for the HBO drama. Selena Gomez also missed out once again for Only Murders in the Building, despite the series continuing its impressive Emmy run.

Jeremy Allen White’s absence from the acting lineup may be one of the most surprising individual snubs. While The Bearstill received recognition, much of its celebrated ensemble failed to make the cut, suggesting Emmy voters may finally be experiencing a little fatigue with the once unstoppable series.

Taylor Sheridan’s television empire also suffered another disappointing morning. Despite multiple high-profile projects dominating pop culture conversations throughout the year, Paramount+ managed just a single nomination, reinforcing the growing gap between audience popularity and awards recognition.

On the other side of the ledger, Widow’s Bay emerged as this year’s breakout success. The Apple TV+ horror drama collected an impressive 19 nominations despite premiering relatively late in the eligibility window. Horror has traditionally struggled for awards recognition, making the show’s performance one of the biggest victories of the morning.

Reality television also produced a surprise. Dancing with the Stars returned to the Outstanding Reality Competition Program race after a decade-long absence, replacing longtime Emmy favourite The Amazing Race. It signals that even the Academy is becoming more willing to reward shows enjoying renewed popularity.

Another unexpected bright spot came from Your Friends & Neighbors. The drama landed a coveted Outstanding Drama Series nomination despite receiving almost no support in acting or craft categories, proving that broad admiration for a series can sometimes outweigh individual recognition.

This year’s nominations also highlighted a growing trend. Emmy voters appear increasingly interested in rewarding fresh shows rather than relying on familiar favourites. Series that once seemed untouchable found themselves overlooked, while newer productions capitalised on momentum.

Whether these choices reflect changing viewing habits or simply evolving tastes within the Television Academy, one thing is certain. The 2026 Emmys have already sparked plenty of debate, and some of the biggest conversations this awards season may revolve around the names that were never called.