Zendaya Brings Greek Mythology to Life With a Breathtaking Couture Look

Zendaya has once again stolen the spotlight during the press tour for The Odyssey, and her latest appearance in Paris has fans and fashion lovers talking. The actress attended a photocall wearing a rare white couture dress from Givenchy that was designed by the legendary Alexander McQueen. What made the outfit even more unforgettable was the striking gold headpiece created by famous milliner Philip Treacy.

The dramatic accessory covered most of her face, leaving only her eyes and lips visible. Zendaya completed the bold look with deep burgundy lipstick, making the entire outfit both elegant and mysterious. She also wore beautiful yellow gold earrings and matching diamond rings from luxury jewelry brand Fope, adding the perfect finishing touch.

The dress itself has a fascinating history. It comes from Alexander McQueen’s Spring Summer 1997 Haute Couture collection, which marked his first collection for Givenchy. The entire collection was inspired by Greek mythology and featured only white and gold designs. Although fashion critics had mixed opinions when the collection first debuted, it has since become one of McQueen’s most memorable works.

Over the years, several celebrities have brought these archival pieces back into the spotlight. Kendall Jenner, for example, wore a winged design from the same collection during a Met Gala after party in 2024. Zendaya’s choice feels especially meaningful because it perfectly connects with her role as Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey.

Throughout the film’s promotional tour, Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach have impressed fans with one stunning look after another. Just a day before her Paris appearance, she wowed everyone at the London premiere in a Schiaparelli couture gown that had just appeared on the runway. Her glowing makeup also caught attention, thanks to the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Highlighter that gave her a bright and radiant finish.

Beyond her unforgettable fashion moments, Zendaya has also spoken about what it was like working on The Odyssey. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she said it was an incredible experience sharing scenes with actors she has admired for years, including Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and many others.

She explained that while she stayed focused on giving her best performance, she also felt excited and grateful to be surrounded by such talented performers. Director Christopher Nolan had high praise for Zendaya as well. He described her as a true movie star and an outstanding actress, adding that playing the powerful goddess Athena was a challenging role that she handled brilliantly. With every appearance on the press tour, Zendaya continues to prove that she is not only one of Hollywood’s biggest stars but also one of the most exciting fashion icons of her generation.