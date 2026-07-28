The buzz around Ramayana continues to scale new heights even before its release. In another major development for the Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic, T-Series has officially acquired the music rights for both parts of the ambitious cinematic saga. Industry insiders reveal that the audio rights sparked a fierce bidding war among several leading music labels, making it one of the biggest music acquisitions in recent years.

After weeks of negotiations, T-Series emerged as the winning bidder, securing the rights in a deal involving a ₹75 crore advance.

Sources, however, clarify that the transaction has been structured as a refundable advance, making it an unconventional agreement despite its substantial valuation.

A close associate at T-Series confirmed, “T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film’s soundtrack.”

The associate further revealed, “As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of Rs. 75 crores for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”

The acquisition ranks among the biggest music rights deals ever struck by an Indian music label and further consolidates T-Series’ dominance in the music business. It also underlines the industry’s confidence in Ramayana, whose soundtrack has already become one of its biggest talking points with Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer collaborating for the first time on an Indian feature film.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle, the first installment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, with the concluding chapter set for a Diwali 2027 release.