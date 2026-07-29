Netflix Unveils First Look Of Best Of The Best Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Netflix has shared the first look at Best Of The Best, an upcoming coming of age comedy that mixes friendship, dreams and the excitement of Bollywood fusion dance. The film will begin streaming on September 18 and promises an emotional as well as entertaining story set in the highly competitive world of college dance championships in the United States.

Directed by Lena Khan, the film is written by Prashanth Venkataramanujam and Hasan Minhaj. It follows the journey of two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia. The two have always shared a passion for dance, but their close friendship faces its biggest challenge when they compete for the prestigious U.S. Championship. As the pressure of competition grows, they must decide whether winning is worth risking the bond they have built over the years.

The film explores themes of ambition, loyalty and self discovery while celebrating the vibrant culture of Bollywood fusion dance. Audiences can expect energetic dance performances, heartfelt moments and plenty of comedy as the characters navigate college life and the challenges of chasing their biggest dreams.

The supporting cast features a talented lineup that includes Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, Hasan Minhaj, Lilly Singh, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry and Sasha Bhasin. Their performances are expected to add depth and humour to the story while bringing the lively world of collegiate dance competitions to life.

With its blend of friendship, competition and high energy performances, Best Of The Best aims to deliver an inspiring story that celebrates passion, perseverance and the importance of staying true to the people who matter most. Netflix’s first look has already created excitement among fans, and viewers will not have to wait long to see the film when it premieres exclusively on the streaming platform on September 18.