The Last Sunrise Trailer Gives a First Look at Anna Todd’s book-to-screen Adaptation

Prime Video has officially released the first trailer for The Last Sunrise, an upcoming romantic film based on the bestselling novel by Anna Todd. The film is set to debut on August 26, 2026. The trailer offers a glimpse into an emotional journey filled with romance, self discovery and heartbreaks.

The trailer introduces Ry, a young American woman, who travels to Mallorca, Spain with her mother for a summer vacation. What begins as a simple trip soon changes when she meets Julián, a local who helps her step out of her comfort zone and enjoy life in unexpected ways. As the two spend more time together, their friendship slowly turns into a heartfelt romance.

The trailer also reveals that Ry is living with a chronic illness, adding an emotional twist to the story. Along with a sweet love story, the film explores family, hope and the unexpected turns of life. While it doesn’t reveal too much, the trailer hints that Ry’s journey will be both heartwarming and emotional.

The trailer also stands out for its beautiful visuals, capturing the beautiful beaches, streets and sunsets of Mallorca. The beautiful locations in Mallorca add to Ry and Julián’s emotional journey. The mix of romance, scenic views and emotional moments gives the film a warm and heartfelt feel.

The Last Sunrise is directed by Carlson Young and stars Maia Reficco as Ry and Fernando Lindez and Julián.

Soon after the trailer’s release, fans began sharing their reactions online. Many praised its beautiful visuals, emotional tone and the chemistry between the lead actors. Some viewers also felt the trailer revealed a little too much about the story. Even so, it has managed to build excitement ahead of the film’s release.

With its mix of romance, family drama and emotional storytelling, The Last Sunrise looks set to be more than just another love story. The trailer promises a touching film about love, family and hope, making it one of Prime Video’s most anticipated upcoming romantic releases.

-Simran Gilra