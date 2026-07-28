Sunny Deol Holds Back Tears After Emotional Dharmendra Story At Batwara 1947 Event

The trailer launch of Batwara 1947 turned into an emotional event as actor Sunny Deol was seen holding back tears while director Rajkumar Santoshi remembered the late veteran actor Dharmendra. The event, held on July 28, was attended by Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and members of the film’s team. While the trailer introduced the film’s powerful story based on the Partition of India, it was Santoshi’s emotional words about Dharmendra that became one of the most talked about moments of the evening.

Speaking during the event, Rajkumar Santoshi revealed that Dharmendra had a special connection with Batwara 1947. According to the filmmaker, the veteran actor became emotional after listening to the film’s narration and later watched the completed film before his passing in November 2025. Santoshi shared that Dharmendra not only appreciated the story but also gave his heartfelt blessings to everyone involved in the project.

Recalling those memories, Santoshi said, “Dharam ji ki blessing bohot hai is film ke liye. Narration jab suna tha, he was very emotional. Aankh mein aansu aa gaye the aur bohot aashirwaad diya. Aur Dharam ji ki mere khayal se last film jo dekhi wo bhi Batwara 1947 hai. Tab bhi unhone bola ‘Raj ye picture boohot chalegi. Bohot achha kaam kiya hai aap log ne’. (Dharmendra ji gave this film his wholehearted blessings. When he heard the narration, he became very emotional. Tears welled up in his eyes, and he showered us with his blessings. I believe Batwara 1947 was also the last film that Dharmendra ji watched. After watching it, he told me, ‘Raj, this film will be a huge success. You all have done a wonderful job.’) And I am grateful, and I thank Dharam ji today.”

As the director spoke, Sunny Deol became visibly emotional on stage while listening to the memories of his father. The actor remained silent as Santoshi paid tribute to Dharmendra, making it one of the most touching moments of the trailer launch.

The film had previously been mentioned by Aamir Khan during the 56th International Film Festival of India, where he shared that he was grateful Dharmendra had the opportunity to watch the movie before his passing. Aamir had said, “In fact, Lahore 1947 (now Batwara 1947), the film we have made with Sunny, I had the good fortune of showing him the film. So he has seen the film.” He further added, “It’s not released yet, of course. But I am so glad he got to see the film. Because this was one of his favourite scripts.”

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 tells an emotional story set during the Partition of India, focusing on survival, humanity and courage during one of history’s most difficult periods. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.