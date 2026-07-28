Spider Man Brand New Day Creates Box Office History Before Release

Spider Man: Brand New Day has made a huge impact at the Indian box office even before its release. The latest Marvel film has recorded an estimated Rs. 60 crore gross, around USD 6.30 million, in advance bookings, which equals approximately Rs. 50 crore nett. The impressive advance sales have made it one of the biggest Hollywood releases ever in India. Out of the total advance bookings, around Rs. 24 crore is for the opening day, while the remaining Rs. 36 crore comes from ticket sales for the other 3 days of the extended 4 day opening weekend.

With these figures, Spider Man: Brand New Day has already secured the second highest advance booking total for a Hollywood film in India. It currently trails only Avengers: Endgame, which had collected around Rs. 90 crore in advance bookings for its 3 day opening weekend. That record has remained unbeaten for the last 7 years. However, based on the current booking trend, Spider Man: Brand New Day could reach nearly Rs. 85 crore in advance sales by the end of Thursday, giving it a strong chance of surpassing Avengers: Endgame.

The film has also achieved another major milestone on BookMyShow, where more than 1 million tickets have already been sold. Only 3 films had previously reached this mark. Meanwhile, the two biggest national cinema chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis, have together sold around 350,000 tickets for the opening day and more than 900,000 tickets for the extended opening weekend. These numbers highlight the strong demand for the film across the country.

Unlike several recent Hollywood releases, which depended heavily on audiences in South India, Spider Man: Brand New Day is seeing its biggest response from the Hindi speaking regions. Cities and territories such as Mumbai and Delhi UP are leading the advance bookings, ahead of Mysore and APTS. Smaller Hindi markets are also reporting stronger business than previous Hollywood blockbusters such as Spider Man: No Way Home and Avatar 2, showing that the film has attracted widespread interest across different regions.

The film is also expected to challenge Avengers: Endgame’s opening day record. Endgame earned Rs. 65 crore gross, around Rs. 53.50 crore nett, on its first day in India. Whether Spider Man: Brand New Day can cross that mark will depend on last minute ticket sales and walk in audiences on release day.

Current trade estimates suggest that the 4 day opening weekend could comfortably cross Rs. 225 crore gross, approximately Rs. 190 crore nett, surpassing Avengers: Endgame’s 3 day opening weekend collection of Rs. 192 crore gross, around Rs. 158.50 crore nett. After a challenging period for Marvel and Hollywood films at the Indian box office, Spider Man: Brand New Day appears set to signal a strong comeback with one of the biggest openings ever for an international release in India.