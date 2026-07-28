The Odyssey Crosses Rs. 144.75 Crore As Christopher Nolan’s Film Continues Strong Run

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continued its impressive run at the Indian box office by collecting an estimated Rs. 4.75 crore on its second Monday. The film recorded a 66 per cent drop compared to its second Sunday, which is a normal trend after a strong weekend. More importantly, it saw only around a 50 per cent drop compared to its first Monday, showing that audience interest remains steady. With this latest collection, the film’s second week total has reached Rs. 40.50 crore in 4 days.

Adding the Rs. 40.50 crore earned during the second week to its first week collection of Rs. 104.25 crore, The Odyssey has now collected Rs. 144.75 crore at the Indian box office. The film has maintained a solid performance since its release and continues to attract audiences across the country. The strong hold in its second week suggests that Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial is enjoying positive word of mouth and steady occupancy in theatres.

Based on its current trend, The Odyssey is expected to finish its second week with around Rs. 52 crore, taking its overall Indian box office collection to nearly Rs. 155 crore. Trade estimates also indicate that the film is on course to cross the Rs. 200 crore gross mark during its full theatrical run. However, its performance in the coming days will depend on how well it holds after the release of Spider Man: Brand New Day, which is expected to become a major competitor at the box office.

One of the biggest reasons behind the film’s success is the popularity of director Christopher Nolan among Indian audiences. Over the years, Nolan has built a loyal fan base through films that are known for their unique storytelling and large scale filmmaking. His recent releases, including the re release of Interstellar and the Oscar winning Oppenheimer, attracted strong audiences in India. Although historical epics have not traditionally been among the biggest performing genres in the country, Nolan’s name has helped The Odyssey reach a much wider audience than expected.

The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and several other well known actors. Its strong cast, combined with Nolan’s reputation, has helped maintain audience interest throughout its theatrical run.

Here is the film’s day wise box office performance in India so far. It collected Rs. 19.50 crore on Friday, Rs. 25.50 crore on Saturday, Rs. 24.25 crore on Sunday, Rs. 9.50 crore on Monday, Rs. 10.00 crore on Tuesday, Rs. 8.50 crore on Wednesday, Rs. 7.00 crore on Thursday, Rs. 8.25 crore on its second Friday, Rs. 13.50 crore on second Saturday, Rs. 14.00 crore on second Sunday and an estimated Rs. 4.75 crore on second Monday, taking the total collection to Rs. 144.75 crore.