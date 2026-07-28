Batwara 1947 Trailer Shows Sunny Deol Fighting For Humanity During Partition

The trailer of Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, has been released, offering a glimpse into a story set during one of the most difficult periods in Indian history. Based on the events surrounding the 1947 Partition, the film focuses on the human impact of the tragedy while delivering a message that rises above religious differences. Instead of concentrating only on conflict, the trailer highlights the importance of humanity, family and compassion during challenging times.

The trailer begins with scenes of celebration as Sunny Deol’s character enjoys India’s Independence with his wife, played by Preity Zinta, and their son, played by Karan Deol. However, the joyful atmosphere quickly changes as the country is divided during Partition. The family is forced to leave their home and search for safety as violence and uncertainty spread across the region.

As the story unfolds, Sunny Deol and his family find shelter in the ancestral home of a Hindu woman played by Shabana Azmi. Her character faces the hardships of the time because of religious tensions. In the middle of fear and violence, Sunny Deol’s character stands for peace and humanity. One of the trailer’s most memorable moments comes when he delivers a powerful message that places a mother above all religious identities. He says, “Every man’s first religion is mother.” The dialogue reflects the film’s central theme that love, care and humanity are more important than divisions based on religion, caste or creed.

Before the trailer was released, Sunny Deol shared an emotional post on social media featuring a photograph with his mother, Prakash Kaur. He revealed that Batwara 1947 is dedicated to mothers everywhere. In his post, he wrote, “Meri Maa hi mera Rab hain, Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat (My mother is my God, my love, my courage and strength).” He further added, “Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon (I dedicate Batwara 1947 to my mother and all the mothers in the world).” He concluded the post by writing, “Trailer out tomorrow.” Following its release, the trailer received a strong response from viewers across social media.

Batwara 1947 is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and marks his reunion with Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The actor and director previously worked together on successful films including Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996). The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar.

The film also brings Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta together on screen once again after The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on 14 August 2026, promising an emotional story that explores the pain of Partition while celebrating humanity and the enduring bond between a mother and her child.