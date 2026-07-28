Divya Khossla Joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 And Fans Are Excited

Khosla Ka Ghosla franchise is returning with its sequel, and this time the famous family has a new member. Actress Divya Khossla has officially joined the cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, adding a fresh face to the comedy drama. The announcement has created excitement among fans who have been waiting to see the return of the Khosla family after the success of the original film. The sequel aims to continue the story with its familiar mix of family relationships, humour and entertaining situations.

Divya Khossla joins the project after appearing in films such as Savi and Ek Chatur Naar. With her latest role, she will be seen sharing screen space with several actors from the original film. The sequel brings back familiar faces including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Praveen Dabbas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja. Along with Divya, the film also introduces Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal, adding new characters to the well known world of the Khoslas.

Producer Savita Hiremath spoke about the new additions to the cast and expressed confidence in the team. She said, “We have new additions in Khosla’s home this time, which is Divya Khossla and Ravi Kishan Ji. Both of them have really surprised us as a team and I am sure they will entertain you all as well. In recent times, Divya Khossla and Ravi Kishan’s career have surprised me with the kind of performances they have been doing in different kind of genre of films. We are privileged to have this new team including Danish Iqbal of Dhurandhar the famous Dawood. We are excited to have new young people in the film and looking forward to the public reaction soon.”

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is produced by T Series Films and Tandav Films. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T Series and Tandav Films and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath. With filming moving forward, fans are now looking forward to seeing how the sequel builds on the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most loved family comedies while introducing a new chapter in the lives of the Khosla family.