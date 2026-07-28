Tiger Shroff’s childhood Football dream is finally coming full circle with Durand Cup

Long before Tiger Shroff became one of Bollywood’s biggest action stars, his biggest dream had nothing to do with films. It was football. The actor has often spoken about how, growing up, he dreamt of becoming a professional footballer and representing India. During an appearance on Pinch 2, Tiger revealed that football was a huge part of his school life and that wearing the national colours on the football field was a dream he never got to fulfil. Years later, that childhood passion is bringing him closer than ever to one of Indian football’s biggest stages.

Tiger Shroff has been officially registered in Mumbay FC’s squad for the 135th edition of the Durand Cup, making him eligible to feature in Asia’s oldest football tournament. While his appearance will ultimately depend on the team’s final selection, his inclusion in the squad marks a significant milestone in a football journey that began long before the cameras started rolling on his film career.

Football has never been a passing hobby for Tiger. Alongside martial arts and gymnastics, the sport has remained an integral part of his fitness routine for years. Fans have often seen him sharing videos of dribbling drills, juggling the ball and practising with the same discipline that has defined his action-packed screen image. The actor has also admitted that while academics were never his strongest suit, sports always came naturally to him, with football occupying a special place throughout his growing years. That passion eventually evolved from school playgrounds to regular training sessions with Mumbay FC.

The development is also much more than a celebrity association. Tiger has been linked with Mumbay FC since the club’s launch in 2024 and has trained consistently with the squad as it climbed through the ranks of Indian football. Club Technical Director Zoheb Khan has confirmed that the actor has been working with the team and is officially registered for the Durand Cup, while also revealing that additional security arrangements are being planned because of the crowds his presence is expected to attract during the tournament.

Mumbay FC itself has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-rising clubs since its launch in 2024 under entrepreneur Ali Ahmed. After making steady progress through Maharashtra football, the club has now earned a place in the prestigious Durand Cup, where it will compete alongside some of India’s most established teams. Tiger’s association has grown alongside the club’s ambitions, transforming from a football enthusiast supporting the project to becoming a registered member of its playing squad.

Reports suggest Mumbay FC will begin its campaign in Shillong, with Tiger likely to be considered during the group stage if selected by the coaching staff. While neither the club nor tournament officials have confirmed the match in which he could make his first appearance, his registration alone has generated excitement among both football followers and movie fans.

For Tiger Shroff, a place in the Durand Cup squad is more than another headline. It is the closest he has come to living the dream he once had as a schoolboy who wanted nothing more than to become a footballer. Whether he ultimately steps onto the pitch or not, his journey from aspiring footballer to Bollywood superstar and now a registered player in India’s oldest football tournament is a story that few would have imagined when he first entered the film industry.