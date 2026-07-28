how tony scott and tom cruise built the ultimate kinetic double feature

For Tom Cruise fans, there has always been an irresistible feeling that Days of Thunder was never just a NASCAR movie. It felt like Top Gun with four wheels. And the more you revisit both films today, the harder it becomes to ignore that they are almost spiritual twins. One simply traded fighter jets for stock cars.

Released just four years apart, Top Gun (1986) and Days of Thunder (1990) were both produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson, directed by Tony Scott, scored by Hans Zimmer in the latter and Harold Faltermeyer in the former, and powered by the same hyper-stylized filmmaking language that defined blockbuster cinema of the 1980s. They weren’t merely movies. They were experiences built on speed, attitude, romance, rivalry and redemption.

If Top Gun made audiences want to become fighter pilots, Days of Thunder made them believe race cars could fly.

The similarities begin with the protagonists. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Cole Trickle almost feel like the same character living two different lives. Both are naturally gifted. Both possess breathtaking instinct that borders on recklessness. Both believe rules exist for lesser people. Both refuse to accept authority. Both are haunted by questions surrounding their fathers. And both discover that raw talent alone cannot win championships.

Maverick’s confidence gets him into trouble in the skies. Cole’s confidence creates chaos on the racetrack. Yet the emotional journey remains remarkably similar. Each film asks the same question. Can extraordinary talent learn humility before it’s too late?

Even their introductions mirror one another. Maverick enters Top Gun by doing something that nobody else would dare attempt in the cockpit. Cole arrives in NASCAR with virtually no stock-car experience but believes he can outrun veterans who have spent decades mastering oval tracks. In both cases, everyone thinks the newcomer is arrogant. The audience simply sees someone too gifted to fit inside conventional boundaries.

Tom Cruise And Tony Scott_Pic Courtesy Imdb

The mentor figures could almost be interchangeable. In Top Gun, Viper teaches Maverick that discipline matters as much as speed. In Days of Thunder, Harry Hogge teaches Cole that races are won by patience as much as horsepower. Neither mentor wants to destroy the young hotshot’s confidence. They simply want him to survive long enough for his talent to mature. Robert Duvall’s Harry Hogge even echoes Tom Skerritt’s Viper in philosophy. Both understand that greatness requires control, not just courage.

Then comes the rival. Iceman is not really the villain of Top Gun. He is simply the disciplined version of everything Maverick refuses to become. Likewise, Rowdy Burns isn’t Cole Trickle’s enemy because he is evil. He represents experience, professionalism and earned respect.

The fascinating twist is that both rivalries eventually evolve into mutual admiration. Maverick and Iceman ultimately trust one another with their lives. Cole and Rowdy eventually become allies despite beginning as fierce competitors.

Hollywood has often confused rivalry with hatred. These two films understood something much richer. Your greatest rival is often your greatest teacher.

The love stories also follow nearly identical rhythms. Charlie initially refuses to be impressed by Maverick’s swagger. Dr Claire Lewicki sees through Cole’s oversized ego almost immediately.

Neither woman falls for the hero because of his confidence. They fall for him only after witnessing vulnerability beneath the bravado.

Interestingly, both romances also become part of the hero’s emotional rehabilitation rather than existing merely as side plots.

Even the accidents mirror each other emotionally. Goose’s death is the defining emotional fracture in Top Gun. It destroys Maverick’s confidence and leaves him questioning whether he belongs in the cockpit. Cole’s horrifying crash at Daytona serves almost the same purpose. Although nobody dies, the psychological scars leave him terrified of racing again.

Both films understand that the greatest enemy isn’t another competitor. It’s fear. Only after confronting fear can either protagonist truly become the best version of himself.

Visually, Tony Scott almost directs Days of Thunder as if he were filming fighter jets.

Close-ups of mechanical switches.

Extreme slow-motion.

Sunsets reflecting off polished metal.

Cockpit-style camera angles inside race cars.

Engines replacing jet turbines.

Cars slicing through air exactly the way F-14 Tomcats sliced through clouds.

The audience isn’t simply watching machines.

They’re watching machines become characters.

The sound design follows the same philosophy. The roar of afterburners in Top Gun becomes the thunder of NASCAR V8 engines in Days of Thunder. Both films transform mechanical noise into emotional music.

Then there is the editing.

Quick cuts.

Sweeping aerial photography.

Rapid intercuts between faces and machines.

The camera doesn’t just observe speed.

It chases it.

This signature Tony Scott grammar would later influence action filmmaking for decades.

Even the supporting ensembles resemble each other.

Top Gun has Goose, Iceman, Slider, Viper and Jester.

Days of Thunder has Harry Hogge, Rowdy Burns, Russ Wheeler and the pit crew.

Neither film is interested in making its hero feel alone. Both create competitive families where respect is earned through performance rather than friendship.

Music also plays an enormous role.

Top Gun gave cinema one of its defining soundtracks with Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” and Faltermeyer’s unforgettable score.

Days of Thunder continued that music-video energy with Zimmer’s soaring orchestral themes alongside rock-infused tracks that amplified every race.

The soundtrack wasn’t background music.

It was another engine.

Perhaps the most overlooked similarity lies in how both films romanticize American machinery.

One worships military aviation.

The other worships NASCAR.

Yet both celebrate precision engineering, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence.

Neither film is truly about flying or racing.

They’re about finding identity through performance under pressure.

This is also why Tom Cruise seems completely believable in both worlds. He doesn’t merely play pilots or drivers. He plays obsessive professionals who cannot imagine doing anything else.

Looking back today, Days of Thunder feels almost like Tony Scott and Jerry Bruckheimer asking themselves a simple question after Top Gun conquered the world.

“What if Maverick drove instead of flew?”

Everything else naturally followed.

The nostalgia surrounding both films has only grown stronger because modern blockbusters rarely embrace unapologetic sincerity. Neither film hides behind irony or self-awareness. They celebrate confidence, competition, romance and heroism with complete conviction.

That emotional honesty became even more evident when Top Gun: Maverick arrived in 2022. Audiences weren’t simply returning to a beloved pilot. They were returning to a style of filmmaking that believed practical action, charismatic stars and emotionally satisfying storytelling could still fill theatres.

With Days of Thunder 2 now finally moving forward after decades of speculation, fans aren’t merely hoping for another racing movie. They’re hoping to revisit that same cinematic DNA one more time. If Top Gun: Maverick proved that nostalgia can evolve into something fresh without losing its soul, perhaps Cole Trickle deserves the same opportunity.

After all, for millions who grew up in the Tony Scott era, Maverick never really left the cockpit.

He simply climbed into a race car.