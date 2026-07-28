after top gun: maverick, paramount bets on another tom cruise classic days of thunder

More than three decades after Top Gun returned to the big screen with the record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures is turning to another Tom Cruise classic from the Tony Scott era. The studio has accelerated development on a sequel to Days of Thunder, with Cruise set to reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle while also producing alongside Jerry Bruckheimer.

The similarities are difficult to ignore. Just as Top Gun returned after a 36-year gap, Days of Thunder is making its comeback around 36 years after its 1990 release. Both films starred Cruise during the peak of his early Hollywood career, both were produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, both were directed by the late Tony Scott and both celebrated speed, competition and larger-than-life spectacle. While Top Gun became one of the defining blockbusters of the 1980s, Days of Thunder carved out its own loyal following over the years, gradually earning cult status among racing fans.

The project has been in development since 2024, but industry reports now suggest Paramount has significantly stepped up its efforts, with the sequel expected to become Cruise’s next production after he completes promotional duties for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger.

Days Of Thunder_Pic Courtesy Imdb

The screenplay has been written by Will Staples, whose credits include Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and the Call of Duty franchise. Story details remain tightly guarded, while filmmaker Jonathan Levine is currently in negotiations to direct following strong internal reactions to his upcoming sports drama Mr. Irrelevant. His appointment has yet to be officially finalized.

Beyond the nostalgia factor, the sequel also reflects Paramount’s growing confidence in legacy franchises led by Tom Cruise. The phenomenal worldwide success of Top Gun: Maverick proved that audiences are willing to embrace familiar properties when they are reinvented with scale, emotion and theatrical spectacle. That success appears to have encouraged the studio to revisit another Cruise title that has remained popular with audiences despite never matching Top Gun’s original box office stature.

Cruise is currently the only confirmed returning cast member, with no announcements yet regarding Nicole Kidman or other actors from the original film.

Whether Days of Thunder can repeat the extraordinary success of Top Gun: Maverick remains to be seen. However, the similarities between the two projects suggest Paramount is once again betting that one of Tom Cruise’s most beloved films from the Tony Scott era can be transformed into a modern theatrical event for a new generation of moviegoers.