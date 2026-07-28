Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde Breaks Down As She Reveals Why She Was Thrown Out Of Her Home

Actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde made an emotional revelation on Lock Upp Season 2, opening up about a difficult phase in her personal life. During a conversation inside the reality show, Shilpa shared that she no longer has a relationship with her family after being asked to leave her home. Her heartfelt confession came while she was expressing support for fellow contestant Harshad Chopda during a time when alliances inside the house were changing. The show, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is moving closer to its August 5 finale, where 16 celebrities are competing for a prize of up to ₹1 crore.

Speaking about the incident, Shilpa recalled that everything changed just a few days after she suffered a shoulder injury. She shared that the experience deeply affected her life and her relationship with her family. In her own words, she said, “I had an shoulder injury, on 5th day of my injury, my brother got influenced by his wife and then my mom also got influenced by them and they threw me out of my house. I left my house at 11 PM. Karjat was my second home but now its primary. Mumbai aati hu toh hotel mein check inn karna padta hai. Log kehte hai par aap toh yahi ki hai. Mai unhe batati hu ki mere ghar mein guests aye hai isliye. Kya bolu ki mere gharwalo ne mujhe nikal dia?”

The actress explained that because of this situation, she now stays in Karjat and has to check into hotels whenever she visits Mumbai. She admitted that she often avoids telling people the real reason behind it because it is painful to speak about. Her emotional confession left many contestants listening silently as she shared the challenges she has faced away from the spotlight.

Shilpa also revealed the reason she decided to participate in Lock Upp Season 2. According to her, the reality show is not just about winning the competition but also about fulfilling a personal dream. She said, “Log puchte hai mai ye show kyu kar rahi hu. Mai ye show shelter house build karne ke liye kar rahi hu.” Her statement highlighted that the prize money could help her work towards building a shelter house, a goal she hopes to achieve in the future.

Ending her emotional confession, Shilpa spoke about the secret she had been carrying for a long time. She said, “Mera secret bas yahi tha ki mai itni buri hu ki mere gharwalo ne mujhe he mere ghar se bahar nikala.”

As Lock Upp Season 2 heads towards its finale, Shilpa Shinde’s revelation has become one of the most talked about moments of the season. While contestant Shreya Kalra continues to receive praise from viewers for her bold gameplay, Shilpa’s personal story has sparked conversations among fans, who have expressed support after hearing about her difficult experiences.