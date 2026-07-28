Huma Qureshi Begins Shooting For Maharani Season 5

The much awaited Maharani Season 5 has officially gone on floors, marking the return of one of India’s most popular political drama series. The new season is now in production, with Huma Qureshi once again stepping into the role of Rani Bharti. Over the past four seasons, the series has earned praise for its gripping political storyline, powerful performances and engaging twists. With filming now underway, fans can look forward to another chapter in the journey of Rani Bharti, a character known for her strength, determination and ability to face every challenge that comes her way.

Huma Qureshi shared the exciting update with fans through her Instagram account, confirming that work on the fifth season has officially begun. The actress posted about the start of the shoot, giving viewers the first official update on the much anticipated new season. Her announcement quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom have been waiting for news about the return of the critically acclaimed series.

Since its debut, Maharani has become one of the most talked about political dramas on the Indian streaming platform. The story follows the journey of Rani Bharti, a woman who enters politics under unexpected circumstances and gradually grows into a strong and influential leader. Across four successful seasons, audiences have watched her navigate political rivalries, personal struggles and difficult decisions while trying to protect her position and ideals. Huma Qureshi’s performance as Rani Bharti has been widely appreciated and is considered one of the standout roles of her career.

With the fifth season now in production, viewers can expect the story to continue from where the previous season left off. While the makers have not revealed details about the upcoming plot, the new season is expected to feature more political drama, unexpected twists and intense power struggles. The return of Rani Bharti also raises questions about the new challenges she will face as her political journey continues.

The series is produced by Kangra Talkies in association with Sony LIV. Over the years, Maharani has built a loyal fan base because of its realistic storytelling, strong characters and engaging narrative. Each season has added new layers to the political world of the show, making it one of the most successful original web series in India.

Maharani Season 5 is currently under production and will stream exclusively on Sony LIV. As filming progresses, fans can expect more updates from the cast and makers in the coming months before the highly anticipated new season premieres on the streaming platform.