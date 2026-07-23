Pooja Meri Jaan Teaser Promises A Twisted Thriller Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi

The wait for Pooja Meri Jaan is finally coming to an end. Streaming platform ZEE5 has released the first teaser of the upcoming psychological thriller starring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur. Along with the teaser, the platform confirmed that the film will premiere soon, although the official release date has not yet been announced.

Sharing the teaser on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, account, ZEE5 wrote, “A story that will challenge your every assumption. Pooja Meri Jaan, Coming soon on Zee5.” The announcement has excited fans who have been waiting for an update on the film for a long time.

The teaser does not reveal many details about the story but creates a strong sense of mystery. It features dark visuals, suspenseful background music, and brief glimpses of the film’s credits, giving viewers a hint that the movie will focus on psychological tension and unexpected twists. The tagline, “A story that will challenge your every assumption,” adds to the curiosity surrounding the film and suggests that the story may take surprising turns.

Pooja Meri Jaan is directed by Navjot Gulati and co directed by Vipasha Arvind. Along with Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in important roles. The project has been in development for some time, and this teaser is the first official promotional material released by ZEE5.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, whose name appears in the teaser along with several members of the creative team. While ZEE5 has confirmed that the film is “coming soon,” the makers have not yet shared the exact premiere date.

Soon after the teaser was released, fans took to social media to share their excitement. Many praised the dark atmosphere and suspense filled first look, while others said they were eager to watch Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur together on screen for the first time in what appears to be an intense thriller.

With its intriguing concept, talented cast, and mysterious teaser, Pooja Meri Jaan has already caught the attention of viewers. More updates, including the official trailer and release date, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the film gets closer to its streaming debut on ZEE5.