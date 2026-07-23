Dhamaal 4 Crosses Rs. 132 Crore And Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Ajay Devgn’s comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 continues to perform well at the Indian box office. The film earned an estimated Rs. 2.75 crore on its second Wednesday, taking its 5 day second week total to Rs. 37 crore. With this, the movie’s overall India box office collection has reached Rs. 132.25 crore.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy has maintained a steady performance even after completing its first week. The film had collected Rs. 95.25 crore during its opening week and has continued to attract audiences in its second week, helping it cross another important milestone.

Based on its current trend, Dhamaal 4 is expected to comfortably cross the Rs. 150 crore mark during its theatrical run. If it continues to perform well over the coming days, it could finish close to Rs. 160 crore. However, its long term performance will largely depend on how it holds up after the release of Spider Man: Brand New Day, which is expected to attract a large number of moviegoers.

The film has already emerged as one of Bollywood’s successful releases of the year. It is now considered the fourth Clean HIT Hindi film of the year after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Interestingly, three of these successful films belong to established franchises, while the fourth was closely connected to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Last year, there were discussions about audiences becoming tired of franchise films after several sequels underperformed. However, the success of films released this year suggests that well known franchises continue to attract viewers when the content connects with audiences. The performance of Dhamaal 4 has added to that trend by delivering consistent collections throughout its run.

With positive audience response and steady collections during weekdays, Dhamaal 4 has strengthened its position at the box office. The coming weekend and the arrival of new releases will determine how much further the film can extend its successful run.

Dhamaal 4 India Box Office Collection

Day Collection

Week One Rs. 95.25 crore

2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 crore

2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 crore

2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 crore

2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 crore

2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 crore

2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 crore (estimated)

Total Rs. 132.25 crore