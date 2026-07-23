The India Story Review | Thought Provoking

Some films entertain. Some films inform. Then there is The India Story, which unsettles you so deeply that they stay with you long after the end credits roll. Directed by Chettan DK, the film uses the framework of a gripping courtroom drama to tackle one of the most disturbing subjects of our time: pesticide-heavy farming and its possible impact on public health. Rather than relying on sensationalism, it builds its case through investigations, reports, testimonies and evidence that make for an emotionally charged and thought-provoking experience.

At the heart of the film is Yogesh Patil (Shreyas Talpade), an ordinary man whose world comes crashing down when he loses his seven-year-old daughter to cancer. Unable to accept that such a tragedy could simply be fate, he begins searching for answers. What starts as a grieving father’s desperate quest soon opens the door to a much larger and deeply disturbing reality. His personal loss leads him to uncover an alarming health crisis affecting countless rural families, where years of excessive pesticide use and the unchecked promotion of hazardous chemical products by powerful corporations have allegedly left devastating consequences.

Standing beside him is advocate Archana (Kajal Aggarwal), a determined lawyer who refuses to let the truth remain buried. Together, they take on influential pesticide companies and a compromised system in a courtroom battle that is as much about justice for one family as it is about accountability for an entire nation. The legal proceedings never feel dry because every argument, report and revelation steadily raises the emotional and moral stakes.

What makes The India Story so relevant is that it refuses to feel like somebody else’s story. The film repeatedly reminds you that this is about every Indian. Every family that buys vegetables from a market. Every parent who packs fruits in a child’s lunchbox. Every household that assumes the food on the dining table is safe. That universality makes the film far more frightening than any fictional thriller.

One of the film’s most haunting moments revolves around the train that runs between Punjab and Bikaner, popularly known as the “Cancer Train.” The sequence is among the film’s most emotionally devastating moments and is likely to leave audiences stunned. It is one of those scenes that stays with you because it transforms statistics and headlines into painfully human stories.

The screenplay deserves credit for refusing to oversimplify a highly complex issue. Instead of merely assigning blame, it carefully presents its arguments through courtroom proceedings backed by detailed reports, expert testimonies and documented claims that constantly challenge the audience to question what reaches their plate every single day. Whether viewers agree with every conclusion or not, the film succeeds in provoking conversations that extend far beyond the cinema hall.

Thankfully, The India Story also attempts to move beyond fear by encouraging awareness. It reminds viewers of the importance of supporting organic farming wherever possible, buying from trusted organic stores, becoming more mindful while purchasing fruits and vegetables, and looking for the Jaivik Bharat logo on packaged products, the government’s recognised certification for organic produce. These suggestions are woven into the narrative as practical takeaways rather than preachy messages.

Performance-wise, Shreyas Talpade delivers an emotionally mature performance. His portrayal of a father consumed by grief, guilt and determination is deeply affecting and anchors the film’s emotional core. Kajal Aggarwal matches him with a composed yet commanding performance, bringing conviction and strength to advocate Archana without ever overshadowing the story’s larger purpose. Their chemistry is built on a shared fight for justice, making their partnership one of the film’s strongest assets.

The India Story is not an easy film to watch. You are unlikely to walk out of the theatre with a smile. Instead, you leave with a heavy heart, numb eyes and countless questions about something as basic as the food we consume every day. That emotional discomfort is precisely what gives the film its power.

At a time when commercial cinema is often driven by escapism, The India Story dares to confront an issue that concerns every Indian household. It is more than just a courtroom drama. It is an attempt to ignite a national conversation about food safety, public health and accountability. Whether you see it as a film, a warning or a call for change, it is an experience that is difficult to ignore.

Movie: The India Story

Directed By: Chettan DK

Featuring: Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal, Manish Wadhwa, Murali Sharma, Trisha Sarda, Atul Tiwari

Theatrical Release Date: 24 July 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 30mins