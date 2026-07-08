Cardi B’s Paris Look Inspired By Ancient Indian Sculpture Wins Attention

Cardi B made a striking appearance at Paris Couture Week as she attended Rahul Mishra’s Fall Winter 2026 haute couture show on Monday. The Grammy winning rapper was seated in the front row wearing a custom made outfit designed by the Indian fashion designer. Her unique look quickly became one of the most talked about moments from the event because of its artistic design and cultural inspiration.

The show took place at the Collège des Bernardins in Paris, where Rahul Mishra presented his latest couture collection. Cardi B wore an ivory corset gown that was carefully designed to create the illusion of a body carved from stone. The outfit featured detailed embroidery, draping and fine beadwork around the shoulders and hips, giving it the appearance of an ancient sculpture while still looking soft and wearable.

Rahul Mishra revealed that the gown was inspired by the 12th century sculpture of Mohini at the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, India. The designer explained that his team worked carefully to recreate the beauty of stone carvings through fabric and embroidery.

Speaking about the outfit, Mishra wrote, “We worked thread by thread to recreate the illusion of carved jewellery, drape and form on fabric… translating stone into something weightless, living and wearable.”

He also described the creation as “a tribute to an extraordinary artistic legacy, and to the timeless power of Indian craftsmanship.”

The gown was part of Rahul Mishra’s latest couture collection titled Devi: The Eternal Muse. The word Devi comes from Sanskrit and means goddess or divine woman. The collection takes inspiration from ancient Indian art, especially temple sculptures and carvings that reflect the country’s rich cultural history.

The designer also looked to the famous Ajanta caves, whose artwork dates back to the second century, as another important source of inspiration for the collection. Through detailed embroidery and handcrafted techniques, the collection brings elements of India’s historical art into modern fashion.

Cardi B’s appearance in the custom Rahul Mishra design drew attention not only for its dramatic style but also for highlighting Indian craftsmanship on an international stage. Her outfit reflected the blend of history, culture and modern couture, making it one of the standout fashion moments of Paris Couture Week.