Harry Styles Handles Embarrassing Concert Mishap Like a True Professional

Harry Styles gave fans plenty to remember during the final night of his Wembley Stadium concerts in London. While performing his hit song As It Was, the singer had a small wardrobe mishap that quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the evening. As Harry dropped to his knees during the emotional performance, he looked down and noticed that his pants zipper had been left open. Without making a big deal out of it, he calmly zipped it up and took a moment to catch his breath before continuing the show. The crowd of more than 90,000 fans cheered loudly, while clips of the unexpected moment quickly spread across social media.

Fans wasted no time sharing funny reactions online. Many joked that it would not be a Harry Styles concert without some kind of wardrobe mishap. Others wondered how long the zipper had been open before he noticed it. Some people called the moment adorable and said they could only imagine what was going through his mind. A few fans joked that he was probably hoping there were no close up camera angles that captured the incident. Despite the brief embarrassment, Harry handled the situation with confidence and professionalism, which only made fans admire him even more.

When you’re overcome with emotion but then you look down and realize you almost gave over 90k people a free view of your premium package 🫪 pic.twitter.com/m3oWSN9mF0 — Nicki ×͜× (@nickiwithack33) July 5, 2026

The concert was also a special milestone because it marked the end of Harry’s 12 show run at Wembley Stadium. During the evening, he took time to thank the people who helped shape his career. In an emotional speech, Harry paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne. He told the audience that he would never have reached this stage without them and thanked them for being such an important part of his journey. He also expressed his gratitude to fans, saying their support had made everything possible.

Harry first became famous in 2010 after appearing on The X Factor, where One Direction was formed. Although the group went on an indefinite break in 2016, all five members have gone on to build successful solo careers. Harry has become one of the biggest stars in music, known for his chart topping songs, sold out tours, and unique fashion style.

Adding another interesting twist to the weekend, Harry performed his 2017 song Two Ghosts during his Friday night Wembley show. The performance came on the same day that his former girlfriend Taylor Swift reportedly married NFL star Travis Kelce in New York City. While Harry could not attend because of his concert schedule, reports said his fiancée, actress Zoë Kravitz, was present at the celebration. Even with the unexpected wardrobe slip, Harry’s Wembley finale ended on a memorable note, combining humor, heartfelt emotions, and a powerful celebration of his remarkable career.