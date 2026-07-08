Nicole Kidman’s Emotional Birthday Post for Daughter Sunday Rose Melts Hearts

Nicole Kidman celebrated a very special family milestone by sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to her daughter, Sunday Rose, who has officially turned 18. The award winning actress posted two touching childhood photos on Instagram that gave fans a rare glimpse into their close bond. In one picture, Nicole is seen lovingly holding baby Sunday, who is dressed in a beautiful white outfit. The second photo captures a young Sunday happily running around while wearing adorable white angel wings. Along with the sweet pictures, Nicole wrote a simple but emotional message, calling her daughter her angel and saying she could not be more loved. The post quickly received thousands of likes and warm wishes from fans and celebrities. Actress Reese Witherspoon was among those who joined in, wishing Sunday a happy birthday with a loving message.

Sunday Rose is Nicole Kidman’s eldest daughter with country music star Keith Urban. The former couple also share their younger daughter, Faith Margaret, who is now 15 years old. Nicole is also the mother of Bella and Connor, whom she shares with her former husband, Tom Cruise. While Nicole has always tried to keep her family life private, she has often spoken about how important motherhood is to her and how proud she is of her children as they grow into adulthood.

Turning 18 has already been an exciting chapter for Sunday, who is making a name for herself in the fashion world. She recently celebrated her milestone birthday by walking the runway at Dior’s Fall Winter 2026 Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Sunday impressed fashion lovers as she confidently walked in a stylish gray coat with soft pink feather details, paired with black trousers, white heels, and a beautifully embroidered clutch. This was not her first appearance for the famous fashion house. Earlier this year, she also walked in Dior’s Spring Summer 2026 Haute Couture show and attended one of the brand’s exclusive events before the Academy Awards.

Sunday has quickly become a familiar face on international runways. She first stepped into the spotlight during Paris Fashion Week in 2024 when she walked for Miu Miu. Nicole proudly supported her daughter from the front row and later shared that her only advice before the show was to remind her to believe in herself. She explained that she wants Sunday to enjoy her own journey without feeling pressured or overwhelmed by her famous parents.

This year has been full of memorable moments for Sunday. She made her first appearance at the Met Gala alongside her mother and also attended her senior prom wearing a stunning vintage Oscar de la Renta gown. As she celebrates her 18th birthday and continues building a promising modeling career, Sunday Rose is proving that she is confidently creating her own path while making her family incredibly proud.