Tom Holland’s Review of The Odyssey Leaves Fans Wondering Which Tom Holland Was Talking

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has already earned glowing early reactions, but one of the most talked about moments surrounding the film had nothing to do with its cast or breathtaking visuals. Instead, social media found itself hilariously confused over a review posted by someone named Tom Holland. The review came from historian, author and The Rest Is History podcast host Tom Holland, who attended an early screening of the film. Sharing his thoughts on X, he called The Odyssey “by some way the best cinematic adaptation of a Greek myth” he had ever seen. He added that the film respects Homer’s original work while successfully creating something fresh for modern audiences.

The internet, however, had a different reaction.

Many users assumed the post came from actor Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, in Christopher Nolan’s latest epic. The misunderstanding quickly turned into one of the platform’s funniest viral moments.

If Tom Holland meets Tom Holland the universe may implode https://t.co/zK7ojT3jsK — Cyril 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@CyrilH44) July 6, 2026

“Bro, you’re in it,” one user replied, believing the actor was publicly praising his own movie. Another joked that “the other Tom Holland on the film starring Tom Holland” had delivered the perfect review.

The confusion only grew after the historian shared a roundup of positive reviews from film critics. One fan noticed a quote praising “Tom Holland” and teased that he had only shared it so people would read the line. The historian responded with a playful wink emoji, happily joining in on the joke.

To make things even funnier, both Tom Hollands attended the London premiere of The Odyssey. Although they apparently never met, fans couldn’t resist imagining the encounter.

“If Tom Holland meets Tom Holland the universe may implode,” one social media user joked. The historian replied with a tongue in cheek response, saying, “Yes, just imagine if that happened.”

Actor Tom Holland stars alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and a massive ensemble cast in Nolan’s ambitious retelling of Homer’s classic. He recently described making the film as a nostalgic yet futuristic experience, saying the production felt like travelling both into the past and the future at the same time.

With rave first reactions pouring in and social media already producing viral moments before release, The Odyssey appears to be building momentum on every front. Whether fans are talking about Nolan’s filmmaking or simply trying to figure out which Tom Holland is posting online, the film is dominating the conversation ahead of its July 17 theatrical release.