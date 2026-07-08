James Corden’s Wild World Cup Game ‘Nuts or Butts’ Leaves Fans Stunned

James Corden has once again gone viral after introducing one of the most outrageous games yet on his Fox Sports FIFA World Cup aftershow. During the latest episode of FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours, the comedian unveiled a new audience segment called Nuts or Butts, challenging contestants to predict where a powerful football would land before a kick was taken during real World Cup match footage. The rules were as ridiculous as the title suggests. Audience members were shown a freeze-frame just before a player struck the ball and had to decide whether the shot would hit an opposing player in the groin or on the backside. Corden jokingly described it as “soccer’s most beautiful game” while laughing with the studio audience.

“This is our responsibility,” Corden joked while introducing the segment. “People call football the beautiful game, and this is why.”

His longtime collaborator Ian Karmel added to the chaos by offering humorous commentary throughout the challenge. During one clip featuring England captain Harry Kane preparing to take a corner kick, Karmel joked that there had never been so many possible targets at once, calling it a “target-rich environment.”

Despite the absurd premise, every contestant correctly guessed the outcome of each clip. There were no trophies or cash prizes waiting for the winners, only bragging rights and plenty of laughs from the audience.

The new game is just the latest viral moment from Corden’s nightly World Cup show, which has been mixing football analysis with comedy since its debut last month.

The program has already delivered several memorable moments. Actor Colin Farrell accidentally dropped an expletive during a live broadcast while reacting to something off-camera, prompting Corden to playfully remind him they were live on air. Earlier in the tournament, former U.S. footballer Alexi Lalas also caught viewers off guard when he jokingly referred to Corden with a colorful British insult during a live segment, leaving fellow pundits momentarily speechless.

By blending football highlights with unpredictable comedy sketches, FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours has carved out its own identity alongside traditional sports coverage. While Nuts or Butts may not teach viewers much about tactics or formations, it has certainly become one of the tournament’s most unexpected talking points.

With the World Cup continuing through mid-July, fans are now wondering what bizarre challenge Corden will dream up next.