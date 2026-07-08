Salman Khan Shares Scenic Photos As Maatrubhumi Gears Up For Release

Salman Khan has shared a new set of pictures on social media that have caught the attention of fans. The actor posted the photos on Tuesday, giving a glimpse of his rugged look against a beautiful backdrop of mist covered hills, green meadows and rainy weather. Many fans believe the pictures are connected to his upcoming Hindi war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

In the photos, Salman is seen wearing a simple and rugged outfit while standing in the middle of nature. The cloudy skies and rain covered mountains create a dramatic setting, adding to the mood of the pictures. Soon after the actor shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with reactions and praised both the visuals and his appearance.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In the film, Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the Indian Army officer who lost his life during the conflict. Actress Chitrangada Singh also plays an important role in the film.

The project has faced several challenges during production. Reports suggest the film went through reshoots and also underwent a title change before reaching its current stage. The production was also affected by the death of actor Prashant Tamang. Despite these setbacks, the makers are now planning to release the film in August 2026, around the Independence Day period.

Apart from the film, Salman’s appearance became a major talking point online. At 60, the actor impressed many fans with his fit and muscular look. Several social media users praised his fitness, with comments such as “60 years old?? No way” appearing across different platforms. Others believed the actor’s latest look could also be connected to his other upcoming project, #SVC63.

While Salman Khan did not reveal any additional details about the purpose of the photos, the post has increased interest in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. With its story based on real events and the actor taking on the role of a decorated Army officer, the film remains one of his most anticipated upcoming releases. Fans are now waiting for an official trailer and more updates as the expected August 2026 release date draws closer.