Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Moment In First Poster

The makers of Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story have revealed the first poster of the much awaited biopic on former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The poster was released on Ganguly’s birthday and gives fans their first look at Rajkummar Rao in the role of one of Indian cricket’s most successful captains. Along with the poster, the makers also confirmed that the film will release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

The first poster recreates one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history. Rajkummar Rao is seen without a shirt, waving the blue Team India jersey from the famous Lord’s balcony, while the Indian national flag can be seen in the background. The image recreates Sourav Ganguly’s iconic celebration after India’s memorable victory in the NatWest Series final in England.

The real incident took place on July 13, 2002, when India successfully chased a target of 326 against England in the NatWest Series final at Lord’s. Young players Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif played match winning innings to complete the remarkable chase. Overcome with emotion, Ganguly removed his shirt and waved it from the Lord’s balcony in celebration.

The celebration also carried a message. A few months earlier, England all rounder Andrew Flintoff had celebrated by taking off his shirt after England defeated India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Ganguly’s celebration at Lord’s was widely seen as a response and later became one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket. It also reflected the fearless and aggressive attitude he brought to the Indian team.

Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of India’s greatest cricket captains. When he took over the captaincy in 2000, Indian cricket was going through a challenging period. He played an important role in building a confident team and supported young players such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni. Under his leadership, India reached the 2003 ODI World Cup final, won the 2002 NatWest Series and shared the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy. He also formed one of the most successful opening partnerships in One Day International cricket with Sachin Tendulkar.

Ganguly finished his international career with more than 18,000 runs and is remembered not only for his batting but also for changing the mindset of the Indian team.

Sharing the poster on X, Sourav Ganguly wrote, “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive!”