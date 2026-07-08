Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Steal the Spotlight at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show in Paris during the Haute Couture Week. The couple arrived in elegant outfits and quickly caught everyone’s attention, impressing fans with their fashion choices.

Priyanka looked stunning in a bright orange floral dress from Dior’s Cruise 2027 collection. With its sleeveless design, floral prints, and deep neckline, the outfit was perfect for a fresh and summery look. The bold colour made the fit stand out while still keeping it elegant.

For accessories, Priyanka kept it simple, pairing the outfit with grey slingback heels and a gold watch. She completed the look with soft makeup, nude lipstick and loose waves, making her look absolutely glamorous.

Nick Jonas complemented Priyanka’s vibrant outfit in a tailored grey suit. Instead of going for a traditional formal look, he added a modern twist by pairing the suit with a green checked shirt and beige Dior sneakers. His casual styling gave the outfit a modern touch, balancing Priyanka’s bold look.

The Dior Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show was one of the biggest highlights of Paris Haute Couture Week, and brought together some of the biggest names in the fashion and entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the celebrities who made a stylish appearance at the event.

Before the event began, Priyanka and Nick posed together for photographers. Their pictures were soon all over social media, with fans praising both their chemistry and stylish looks. From the moment they arrived, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ striking appearance caught everyone’s attention. With Priyanka’s vibrant floral dress and Nick’s classic yet modern outfit, their looks at the Dior show became one of the highlights of Paris Haute Couture Week.

-Simran Gilra