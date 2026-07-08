Hailey Bieber is celebrating another special chapter in her love story with Justin Bieber. The Rhode founder took to Instagram Stories on July 7 to mark eight years since the singer proposed, sharing a romantic black-and-white selfie of the couple locked in a kiss. Keeping the tribute simple but meaningful, Hailey captioned the photo, “8 years,” alongside two ring emojis, giving fans a glimpse into the milestone that started their journey to marriage.

The anniversary comes during a busy and joyful period for the couple. Just days earlier, Hailey showed her support for Justin following the release of his SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND 2) album, posting a close-up image from his performance and calling it simply, “Yum.”

Justin and Hailey’s relationship has been anything but ordinary. After briefly dating, the pair split in 2016 before reconnecting in June 2018. Their reunion quickly turned serious, with Justin proposing just one month later during a vacation in the Bahamas.

Hailey Bieber Celebrates 8 Years Since Justin Bieber’s Proposal With Heartwarming Throwback 2

Announcing the engagement at the time, Justin shared an emotional message on Instagram, promising to love Hailey with patience and kindness while pledging to lead their future family with integrity. The heartfelt post instantly became one of the most talked-about celebrity engagement announcements of the year.

The couple wasted little time making things official. They married in a private civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before hosting a lavish wedding celebration in South Carolina the following year. Hailey wore multiple custom bridal looks, including an unforgettable Off-White gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh, complete with a dramatic veil embroidered with the words, “Till Death Do Us Part.”

Their family grew even bigger in August 2024 when they welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber. Since becoming parents, both Justin and Hailey have shared occasional glimpses of family life while largely keeping their child out of the spotlight. On Father’s Day this year, Hailey described Justin as the “best daddy,” offering fans another sweet look into their relationship.

Over the years, the Biebers have weathered intense public attention, constant speculation and personal challenges while continuing to support each other’s careers and milestones. Eight years after saying yes to Justin’s proposal, Hailey’s understated social media tribute served as a reminder that some of the biggest moments don’t need lengthy captions. Sometimes, a single photo and two simple words say everything.