The debate around artificial intelligence in Hollywood is about to enter a new chapter. Tilly Norwood, the AI-generated personality who became one of the entertainment industry’s most controversial figures last year, is officially making her feature film debut.

Particle 6, the AI-focused studio behind Norwood, has announced Misaligned, a comedy drama that places its digital star at the center of a surreal coming-of-age story. Set inside the fictional “Tillyverse,” the film follows an AI being who has no real body, childhood or personal memories, only access to humanity’s collective experiences. Her existence begins to change after meeting a rogue bot from the dark web that encourages her to break free from her programmed guardrails and develop emotions, desires and ambitions of her own.

While the concept leans heavily into science fiction, the filmmakers say the production itself will combine traditional filmmaking with AI technology rather than replacing human talent. According to Particle 6, experienced writers, directors, editors and other industry professionals will work alongside AI specialists, with training and mentorship forming part of the production process.

CEO and founder Eline van der Velden believes AI should be viewed as another filmmaking tool instead of a replacement for creativity. She said the studio’s recent work has shown that premium storytelling still depends on human judgment, experience and artistic instinct, adding that Misaligned is intended to showcase how both worlds can collaborate.

The announcement comes months after Tilly Norwood became a lightning rod in Hollywood. The AI creation sparked widespread criticism after claims emerged that she could soon secure professional talent representation, leading to strong reactions from actors, filmmakers and industry unions concerned about artificial intelligence taking creative jobs. Since then, Tilly has become one of the most recognizable symbols in the ongoing conversation surrounding AI’s place in entertainment.

Rather than avoiding the controversy, Misaligned appears ready to embrace it. Van der Velden described the film as funny, chaotic and self-aware while exploring deeper questions about identity, performance and humanity’s relationship with artificial intelligence.

The project remains in early development, with key creative collaborators still being finalized. Alongside the film, Particle 6 is continuing to expand its slate of AI-assisted productions, co-productions and commercial projects.

Whether audiences embrace an AI-led feature or reject the concept altogether remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Misaligned is already generating conversation long before cameras roll, making it one of the entertainment industry’s most closely watched experiments in the evolving relationship between technology and storytelling.