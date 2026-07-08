Why Hit Series Heated Rivalry Is Missing From the 2026 Emmy Awards Despite Massive Success

Heated Rivalry has become one of television’s biggest breakout success stories, building a passionate global fanbase and sweeping awards in Canada. Yet when the Emmy nominations are announced, one of the year’s most talked about shows will be completely absent, and it has nothing to do with reviews or popularity. The acclaimed hockey romance series falls within this year’s Emmy eligibility period, but it cannot compete because of a long standing Academy rule. Productions financed by companies outside the United States are not eligible for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Since Heated Rivalry is produced by Canadian media company Bell Media and originally streams on Crave, it does not qualify for Emmy consideration despite also being available on HBO Max in the United States.

The series has already proven its awards credentials north of the border. At the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, Heated Rivalry dominated the ceremony by winning 16 trophies, including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Performer for Hudson Williams, Best Direction, Best Writing and Best Supporting Performer for Sophie Nélisse.

Ironically, one of the show’s biggest stars found himself in an unusual awards position. American actor Connor Storrie, who plays Russian hockey star Ilya Rozanov, was not eligible for the Canadian Screen Awards because of nationality requirements. At the same time, the show’s Emmy ineligibility means his acclaimed performance also cannot compete in the United States.

Storrie could still receive recognition, however. His hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this year is eligible for Emmy consideration in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category. During the episode, he even shared the screen with his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams in one of the night’s sketches.

Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling novels, Heated Rivalry follows the decade long love story between rival professional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as their fierce competition slowly evolves into a deeply emotional relationship. The adaptation quickly became a streaming sensation and turned both Williams and Storrie into rising television stars.

Fans have more to look forward to despite the Emmy disappointment. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which is expected to begin filming this summer before premiering in spring 2027. The upcoming episodes will adapt The Long Game along with elements from Role Model, continuing Shane and Ilya’s journey.

Author Rachel Reid is also expanding the beloved universe with Unrivaled, the seventh novel in the Game Changers series, which is scheduled for release in June 2027. While Emmy recognition may have to wait, Heated Rivalry continues to prove that audience passion can be just as powerful as awards season glory.