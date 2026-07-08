Taylor Swift Wins Plagiarism Lawsuit as Judge Throws Out Poet’s Copyright Claims

Taylor Swift has scored a significant courtroom victory after a federal judge dismissed a plagiarism lawsuit accusing the singer of copying lyrics from a Florida poet’s published works. The ruling, issued just days after Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce, permanently ends the legal battle. The lawsuit was filed by poet Kimberly Marasco, who alleged that Swift borrowed words, themes and imagery from her poetry across more than a dozen songs, including tracks such as The Man and The Great War. Marasco claimed the similarities proved copyright infringement and sought legal action against Swift, Republic Records, Universal Music Group and producer Aaron Dessner.

However, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the claims failed to meet the legal standard required for copyright protection. In her decision, she concluded that Marasco’s poems did not contain protectable expression that had been copied and that the complaint failed to establish a plausible case of infringement.

The court explained that many of the alleged similarities involved broad concepts rather than original creative expression. Themes like workplace inequality, emotional struggles, resilience, love, storms, fire and rain, along with common phrases and metaphors, cannot be exclusively owned under U.S. copyright law.

Judge Cannon also found no convincing evidence that Swift or any of the defendants had access to Marasco’s work before writing the songs. Court records noted that one of Marasco’s poetry collections had sold roughly 3,000 copies worldwide and had not been actively promoted. Without proof of access or substantial similarity, the copyright claims could not proceed.

The ruling also criticized the structure of the lawsuit itself. According to the judge, the complaint grouped multiple defendants together without clearly identifying each party’s alleged role, making it legally insufficient.

Music copyright experts had previously questioned the strength of the case. Several argued that copyright law protects original expression rather than general ideas, emotions or recurring literary imagery. Similar words or themes appearing in different works do not automatically amount to infringement unless there is substantial copying of protected material.

Because the case was dismissed with prejudice, Marasco cannot file the same copyright claims against Swift again in federal court.

The legal victory marks another positive moment for the global superstar, who has recently dominated headlines following her high profile wedding and continues to balance chart success with major career milestones. With this ruling, Swift closes the door on a lawsuit that challenged the originality of her songwriting, while reaffirming an important principle of copyright law: ideas and common themes belong to everyone, but unique expression is what receives legal protection.