Mariska Hargitay Makes Emmy History as First Female Host in 15 Years

Mariska Hargitay is adding another milestone to her remarkable television career. The longtime Law & Order: SVU star and executive producer has been announced as the host of the 78th Emmy Awards, making her the first woman to lead the ceremony in 15 years. The awards show will air live on NBC and Peacock on September 14 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hargitay’s appointment is particularly fitting as NBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, with one of the network’s most recognizable faces taking center stage for television’s biggest night.

Sharing her excitement, Hargitay said storytelling has always been at the heart of her career and called it a privilege to celebrate the artists and creators who bring unforgettable television to audiences around the world. She added that whether viewers laugh, cry or become invested in a story, television has a unique ability to bring people together. NBC executive Jen Neal praised the actress for leaving an extraordinary mark on television through nearly three decades as Captain Olivia Benson. She noted that Hargitay’s talent, compassion and lasting connection with audiences made her the perfect choice to host this year’s ceremony during the network’s centennial celebrations.

Hargitay is no stranger to Emmy recognition. She won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award in 2006 for her performance in Law & Order: SVU and received eight consecutive nominations in the category between 2004 and 2011. She also earned a News and Documentary Emmy in 2017 as a producer of I Am Evidence. Over the years, she has frequently appeared on the Emmy stage as both a presenter and honoree.

Her hosting announcement comes during an especially successful year. Hargitay recently completed her Broadway debut in the acclaimed solo play Every Brilliant Thing, while her documentary My Mom Jayne, which explores the life and legacy of her mother, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield, has received awards recognition and is currently in Emmy contention.

The Television Academy also welcomed the announcement, with chair Cris Abrego describing Hargitay as one of television’s most beloved and respected stars whose authenticity and decades-long impact make her an ideal host. As Law & Order: SVU prepares to begin its 28th season and approach its landmark 600th episode, Hargitay continues to prove why she remains one of television’s most enduring and influential figures. This year’s Emmy Awards will mark yet another historic chapter in a career already filled with unforgettable achievements.