RHOBH Alum Annemarie Wiley Files for Divorce From Marcellus Wiley After Domestic Violence Arrest

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Annemarie Wiley has filed for divorce from her husband, former NFL player and sports broadcaster Marcellus Wiley, following his recent arrest on a domestic violence battery charge in Florida. According to court filings, Annemarie is seeking a domestic violence restraining order and has accused Marcellus of years of physical, sexual, emotional and financial abuse throughout their marriage. She alleges the abuse escalated over time and claims she feared for both her own safety and the safety of their children.

The divorce filing comes days after an incident at a hotel in Orlando, where the family had traveled for their son’s basketball tournament. Authorities confirmed that Marcellus was arrested on July 4 on a domestic violence battery charge after deputies responded to the hotel. He was later released on a $1,000 bond, and an arraignment hearing has been scheduled for August.

In her court documents, Annemarie alleges that Marcellus threatened her life in the past and claims he physically assaulted her on multiple occasions during their relationship. She also accuses him of sexual assault, financial control and intimidation, alleging he exercised control over family finances and subjected her to repeated verbal abuse.

According to the responding officer’s affidavit, deputies found evidence suggesting Marcellus had physically touched Annemarie against her will. However, Marcellus denied the allegations during his interaction with law enforcement, reportedly telling officers that there had never been physical violence between them and suggesting his wife contacted police because she intended to file for divorce.

The latest developments come as Marcellus Wiley continues to face separate sexual assault allegations from multiple women. Several accusations first surfaced in 2023 relating to his time at Columbia University, with additional women coming forward earlier this year. Marcellus has consistently denied those allegations. In previous public statements and legal filings, he has maintained that he did not sexually assault anyone and has argued that evidence, including text message exchanges, contradicts the claims made against him.

Neither Marcellus Wiley nor his representatives had publicly responded to Annemarie’s latest divorce filing at the time of publication.

The legal proceedings surrounding the divorce, domestic violence case and the separate sexual assault allegations remain ongoing, and no court has ruled on the allegations made in Annemarie Wiley’s filing.