Isha Ambani Turns Heads With $2 Million Diamond Birkin and 100-Carat Jewelry at Paris Couture Week

Isha Ambani delivered one of the most luxurious fashion moments of Paris Haute Couture Week, arriving at Rahul Mishra’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 couture show covered in extraordinary diamonds and carrying one of the rarest handbags in the world. The Reliance heiress stunned in a heavily embellished grey couture ensemble, accessorized with more than 100 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. However, it was the tiny Hermès Birkin Sac Bijou in her hand that stole the spotlight.

Despite being smaller than a typical evening clutch, the dazzling accessory is valued at around $2 million, making it one of the most expensive Birkin creations ever produced. The extraordinary piece reportedly belongs to her mother, Nita Ambani, and is considered fine jewelry rather than a traditional handbag.

Designed by Pierre Hardy for Hermès’ Haute Bijouterie collection, the Birkin Sac Bijou is crafted from 18-karat white gold and features an astonishing 3,025 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling more than 111 carats. The diamonds are linked together in a fluid chainmail-inspired pattern, while the flap is finished with a polished crocodile-effect white gold design. Although functional, the miniature bag can hold little more than a lipstick, making it more of a collectible masterpiece than an everyday accessory.

Ambani’s jewelry was equally spectacular. Around her neck sat a breathtaking Lorraine Schwartz rivière necklace highlighted by a striking 30-carat cushion-cut diamond pendant, accompanied by approximately 40 additional carats of diamonds. The statement piece closely resembles the necklace created by Schwartz for Balenciaga’s couture collection, famously modeled by Kim Kardashian, though Ambani’s version features a different center stone.

She completed the glamorous look with 25-carat pear-shaped diamond stud earrings surrounded by halos of smaller diamonds and a stunning 7-carat oval-cut diamond ring.

Adding to the star power, Ambani was seated alongside Cardi B during Rahul Mishra’s runway presentation, with both women showcasing the designer’s couture creations. The appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity fashion moments of the week, with luxury enthusiasts particularly fascinated by the ultra-rare diamond Birkin.

Known for her impressive collection of high jewelry and exclusive handbags, Isha Ambani once again demonstrated why she remains one of the most closely watched figures in global luxury fashion. Between the museum-worthy Hermès creation and her extraordinary diamond collection, her Paris Couture Week appearance was nothing short of spectacular.