Travis Kelce’s Friend Will Compton Reacts After Being Left Off Taylor Swift Wedding Guest List

Former NFL linebacker and podcast host Will Compton isn’t hiding his surprise after discovering he wasn’t invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Compton has once again addressed the apparent snub, joking on social media after previously admitting he was “flabbergasted” over missing the ceremony. Responding to reports about the wedding guest list, he quipped on X, “Don’t think I’ve ever seen Dean Blandino at Tight End University,” referring to the Fox Sports rules analyst who was among the guests celebrating the couple’s big day.

The comment came after Compton discussed the wedding on Barstool Sports’ Wake Up Barstool podcast. While explaining that he wasn’t initially bothered by the lack of an invitation, he admitted his feelings changed after seeing just how many familiar faces had attended.

According to Compton, it wasn’t simply about missing the event. He was surprised because several people connected to Travis Kelce through Tight End University, the annual offseason summit co-founded by Kelce, were present. Although Compton is not one of the founders, he has become a regular participant at the gathering over the years and even posed for photos with Taylor Swift during last year’s event.

His longtime friend and fellow podcast host Taylor Lewan also weighed in during an episode of Bussin’ With the Boys. Lewan joked that he must have done something wrong in his friendship with Kelce after seeing the extensive guest list, saying they had known each other for more than a decade and regularly kept in touch. To make his point, Lewan even showed listeners his recent congratulatory text exchange with the Kansas City Chiefs star, who simply replied, “Thanks, brother.”

Despite the playful complaints, neither Compton nor Lewan appeared genuinely upset, with much of the conversation delivered in a lighthearted tone. Still, fans quickly began debating whether Compton was serious or simply leaning into the viral moment for entertainment.

Some social media users also pointed to comments Compton made during the 2025 NFL season, when he questioned whether Kelce had too many off-field commitments, including his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. Those remarks resurfaced as fans speculated whether they could have played any role in the missing invitation, though there is no evidence linking the two.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding attracted an extraordinary guest list featuring celebrities, athletes, musicians and close friends from both of their worlds. While Compton may not have made the final cut, his humorous reaction has become one of the latest talking points surrounding one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity weddings.