Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Had a Surprising Connection to Her Past Romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports, but one celebrity couple caught fans’ attention because of an unexpected connection to the bride’s past. Actor Liam Hemsworth attended the glamorous wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City with his fiancée, Australian model Gabriella Brooks. While the couple looked happy and stylish throughout the celebration, many fans quickly remembered that Brooks had previously dated Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend, Matty Healy.

Gabriella Brooks shared several photos from the wedding on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of the elegant celebration. She wore a beautiful pink halter neck gown while Liam Hemsworth looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. Along with pictures from the event, Brooks posted a mirror selfie with Hemsworth and congratulated the newly married couple. In her caption, she wished Taylor and Travis a lifetime of happiness, calling them a perfect match. The post quickly attracted attention as fans discussed the surprising connection between Brooks and Swift through Matty Healy.

Before dating Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks was in a relationship with Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. The couple dated for about four years before ending their relationship in 2019. Reports at the time claimed that their breakup was caused by differences in lifestyle, with sources saying Brooks became unhappy with Healy’s frequent partying and unconventional way of living. A few years later, Taylor Swift briefly rekindled her long rumored romance with Healy after ending her long term relationship with actor Joe Alwyn in 2023. However, Taylor and Healy’s relationship lasted only about a month before they decided to part ways. Swift later appeared to reference that chapter of her life in several songs from her album The Tortured Poets Department, leading fans to believe parts of the record were inspired by their short lived romance.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks began dating in late 2019, shortly after Hemsworth’s divorce from singer Miley Cyrus. The couple kept much of their relationship private before confirming their engagement in 2025. Meanwhile, Matty Healy has also moved on and is now engaged to model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel.

More details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding have also continued to emerge. According to reports, the couple exchanged heartfelt wedding vows that lasted around twenty minutes each. They reportedly wrote their promises in elegant gold booklets, while guests were given beautifully embroidered handkerchiefs to use during the emotional ceremony, making the celebration even more memorable for everyone in attendance.