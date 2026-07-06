Brittany Mahomes Wows Fans with Back to Back Designer Looks During Taylor Swift’s Wedding Weekend

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes made a stylish appearance as they joined family, friends, and celebrities to celebrate the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York. The couple coordinated their outfits in shades of blue for the wedding ceremony, creating one of the most talked about fashion moments of the evening. Brittany looked elegant in a light blue satin gown designed by Marmar Halim. The dress featured a flattering ruched design that highlighted her glamorous style. She completed her look with a sparkling diamond necklace, a mint colored embellished handbag, and a half up hairstyle with soft curls. Patrick matched her elegant style by wearing a classic navy blue tuxedo, finishing his look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

The couple also attended the rehearsal dinner the night before, where they once again impressed with their fashion choices. Patrick selected a smooth brown suit for the more intimate gathering, while Brittany wore another beautiful Marmar Halim design. This time she chose an off the shoulder chartreuse silk gown with a flowing draped bodice. The elegant outfit perfectly matched the sophisticated atmosphere of the rehearsal dinner, which was attended by around one hundred close friends and family members before the grand wedding celebration.

Patrick and Brittany attended the celebrations without their three children, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, allowing the couple to enjoy a special evening together with some of their closest friends. The wedding attracted an impressive guest list filled with famous names from both the sports and entertainment worlds. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid attended the celebration alongside NFL stars George Kittle, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski. Hollywood celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, and many others also gathered to celebrate the happy couple, making it one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce share a close friendship both on and off the football field. Kelce was one of the groomsmen at Patrick and Brittany’s wedding in 2022, but for their own wedding, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to keep their wedding party simple. Instead of having several bridesmaids and groomsmen, they chose only their siblings to stand beside them as maid of honor and best man.

Over the past few years, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have also built a close friendship. Since Taylor began dating Travis Kelce, the two women have often been seen together supporting the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium. Their growing friendship has become a favorite among fans, and Brittany’s fashionable appearances throughout the wedding weekend once again proved why she continues to attract attention both on and off the red carpet.