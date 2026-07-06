from selena gomez to jennifer lopez these were the best dressed stars at taylor swift's wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was not only one of the biggest celebrity events of the year but also a showcase of incredible fashion. Around one thousand guests gathered at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the elegant black tie celebration. With so many famous faces attending, the event quickly became a major talking point for both the wedding itself and the stunning outfits worn by the guests. Every arrival attracted attention as celebrities stepped out in glamorous designer looks that perfectly matched the special occasion.

Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid And Jennifer Lopez_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Although the wedding followed a black tie theme, there did not appear to be a strict dress code. This gave guests the freedom to express their own style while still keeping their outfits elegant and formal. Many of Taylor Swift’s closest friends embraced sparkling gowns and timeless designs that added extra glamour to the evening. Actress and singer Selena Gomez chose a beautiful shimmering gown with a simple yet sophisticated silhouette that highlighted her classic style. Supermodel Gigi Hadid also impressed in a glittering outfit that combined elegance with modern fashion, making her one of the standout stars of the celebration.

Jennifer Lopez turned heads with a look inspired by classic Hollywood glamour. She wore a stylish black velvet dress with a full flowing skirt that reminded many fans of the timeless fashion made famous by Audrey Hepburn. The elegant outfit reflected her signature style and quickly became one of the most talked about looks from the wedding. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, also caught attention with her eye catching Roberto Cavalli gown. Her outfit featured details that many fans felt resembled the Statue of Liberty, making it a fitting choice for the New York City celebration.

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Writer and actress Lena Dunham added a bright splash of color to the glamorous evening with a bold fuchsia blouse designed by Christian Cowan. The dramatic sleeves gave her outfit a unique and fashionable touch that stood out among the sea of formal gowns. Model Karlie Kloss also impressed guests in a champagne colored strapless dress that gave her a radiant appearance. She completed her elegant look with a bold red lipstick, a beauty choice that many fans associate with Taylor Swift’s signature style.

The wedding brought together stars from music, film, fashion, sports, and business, making it one of the most glamorous celebrity gatherings in recent memory. While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce remained the stars of the evening, the unforgettable fashion moments created by their famous guests added even more excitement to a celebration that fans are likely to remember for years to come.