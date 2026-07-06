Viral Photo of Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram Sparks Massive Buzz Across Social Media

A photo that is said to show Mahesh Babu dressed as Lord Ram has gone viral on social media, creating huge excitement among fans. The image is believed to have been taken during the filming of scenes in Varanasi, although there has been no official confirmation that the picture is genuine. Despite the lack of confirmation, the photo has spread rapidly across platforms, with many fans discussing the actor’s appearance and sharing their opinions online.

In the viral image, Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a yellow outfit that many people believe represents Lord Ram during his years of exile in the forest. The actor appears to be standing on what looks like a film set, surrounded by crew members while filming a scene. Because the image has not been verified by the filmmakers or the actor’s team, fans are treating it as an unconfirmed leak. Even so, it has generated a great deal of interest, with many praising Mahesh Babu’s look and wondering if this is their first glimpse of his character.

The picture gained even more attention after it was shared on Reddit, where users discussed whether the image was real or part of a planned promotional campaign. The post included a screenshot from an entertainment website that claimed Mahesh Babu’s Lord Ram look from Varanasi had taken the internet by storm. This quickly led to hundreds of reactions, with fans expressing excitement as well as skepticism about the image.

Varanasi

by u/Proud-Educator2269 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Many social media users also compared Mahesh Babu’s rumored look to Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. Some fans felt Mahesh Babu’s look was impressive and believed it could become one of the biggest talking points if the image turns out to be real. Others joked that the actor’s appearance might overshadow other versions of Lord Ram that audiences are waiting to see.

Not everyone was convinced by the viral image. Some users suggested the leak could have been planned as a way to create excitement before the film’s release. Others dismissed it as a publicity strategy, while several people urged fans not to believe the picture until an official confirmation is made. At this stage, neither Mahesh Babu nor the film’s makers have commented on the circulating image.

Until an official statement is released, the viral photo remains unverified. However, it has already succeeded in creating massive online discussion, proving once again that even an unconfirmed image can generate enormous buzz when it involves one of India’s biggest film stars.