Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Finally Romance Each Other on Screen in Exciting New Comedy

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to share the screen as the lead pair for the very first time in an upcoming comedy film. Although the two actors have worked together in the popular Fukrey film series, they have never played a couple or had a story focused on their relationship. This new untitled project will finally give audiences the chance to see them together in completely different roles. The film is being produced by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions, with respected actor Kumud Mishra also playing an important role.

The story is set in Delhi and promises to deliver plenty of laughs while also exploring everyday relationships and situations that many people can relate to. The film will be directed by Shashie Vermaa, who is known for his work as an actor in films such as Bala, Gunjan Saxena, and Kathal. He has also written and directed projects that combine humor with emotional storytelling. According to the makers, the new film will mix comedy, heartfelt moments, and a meaningful social message, making it an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages. Filming is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with a theatrical release planned for April 2027.

Talking about the project, Ali Fazal said he was immediately interested after reading the script because it featured believable characters and realistic situations. He believes that the best comedies come from honest storytelling and said he is excited to work opposite Richa Chadha in a completely new way. Ali also shared that he has admired director Shashie Vermaa’s work for a long time and was eager to collaborate with him on this film.

Richa Chadha also expressed her excitement about the project. She said the script stood out because of its simple, authentic writing and the way it blends humor with emotion and a strong social message. Richa revealed that the story reminded her of her childhood days in Delhi, making the project even more special for her. She also praised Ali Fazal as a talented actor and said that while they have worked together before in the Fukrey franchise, their characters were often on opposite sides. This film, she said, will allow audiences to see a completely fresh side of their on screen chemistry.

Director Shashie Vermaa described the film as a story about people, relationships, and the unexpected events that can change lives in surprising ways. He added that Delhi itself will play an important role in the story and said he is excited to bring together talented performers like Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Kumud Mishra. With an experienced cast, a relatable story, and a mix of comedy and emotion, the film is already creating excitement ahead of its 2027 release.