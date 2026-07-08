Dhanush’s Cryptic DxV Poster Sparks Buzz About A Big Announcement

Actor Dhanush has created excitement among fans after sharing a mysterious poster on social media that hints at a major announcement on July 10. The metallic poster features the letters DxV, leaving fans guessing about its meaning. Soon after the post was shared, social media was filled with discussions and theories about what the announcement could be.

Many fans believe that DxV could point to a new collaboration between Dhanush and director Venkat Prabhu. Although there has been no official confirmation, several online users have suggested that the project could be a science fiction or time travel thriller. The speculation has continued to grow as fans wait for the official announcement.

Adding to the excitement, music composer Sai Abhyankkar reposted the same poster on social media. His post led many people to believe that he could be composing the music if the project turns out to be a new film. However, neither Dhanush nor the makers have confirmed any details about the poster or its meaning.

Some fans also believe that the announcement may not be about a completely new project. Instead, they think it could be related to Om, Dhanush’s 55th film. The action drama is expected to release in theatres in October and features a star cast that includes Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. Since Sai Abhyankkar is already associated with Om, his social media activity has further added to the speculation.

Despite the different theories, the makers have not revealed whether the poster is connected to Om or an entirely new film. As a result, fans continue to share their predictions online while waiting for July 10.

The excitement around the announcement comes shortly after Dhanush’s recent Netflix action film Kara, which also attracted attention from viewers. With several projects in development and another announcement just around the corner, fans are eager to see what the actor has planned next.

For now, the DxV poster remains a mystery. Whether it marks a new collaboration with Venkat Prabhu, an update on Om, or something completely unexpected, the answer is expected to be revealed on July 10, when Dhanush is set to make the official announcement.