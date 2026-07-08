Rajesh Sharma Develops Serious Infection Following Insect Bite On Film Set

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma has reportedly been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria after developing a serious infection following an insect bite during the shooting of a Prabhas film at Ramoji Film City. The actor’s health update was shared by Sudipa Chatterjee through a detailed note on Instagram, explaining how his condition worsened within hours of the incident.

According to the note, Rajesh Sharma had completed his shoot at Ramoji Film City and was speaking with local technicians in an area surrounded by thick vegetation. During the interaction, he was bitten by an insect. At first, he believed it was a minor insect bite and did not think it required medical attention.

However, about 6 hours later, he began experiencing severe pain in his right leg. Despite the discomfort, he boarded a flight to Kolkata. During the journey, his condition became worse and he developed a high fever.

The next day, Rajesh Sharma was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria for treatment. Sharing an update, Sudipa Chatterjee wrote, “The following day, Rajesh Sharma was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria. More than a day has now passed, and he continues to battle high fever, breathlessness, and a rapidly progressing infection in his right leg. The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area.”

The note also shared details provided by the treating doctor. It said, “According to Dr. Avijit Bhattacharya, it is too early to make any definite assessment. Rajesh remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger. Doctors are monitoring him carefully, as there is concern that complications could lead to the formation of a blood clot, which, if it travels to the lungs, could become life threatening. The hospital team is conducting all necessary investigations and treatment.”

The family also informed that another medical update will be shared after doctors complete their assessment. In the note, they expressed gratitude to everyone who has offered support during this difficult time.

The statement added, “A further medical update will be shared tomorrow after the hospital team provides an official assessment. We sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support, especially the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum, Rajesh’s friends and well wishers, and above all, Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been a constant source of guidance and support during this difficult time. On behalf of Rajesh Sharma’s mother and the entire family, we express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us.”

Rajesh Sharma is a well known actor in Hindi and Bengali films, television and web series. Over a career spanning more than 3 decades, he has built a reputation as one of India’s most respected character actors.