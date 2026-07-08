Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Says “Seniority Gayi Bhaad Mein” During Ugly Clash With Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde continues to make headlines after entering Lock Upp 2 as a wildcard contestant. After her earlier disagreement with Shivangi Joshi, the actress is now seen getting into another heated argument, this time with Akanksha Chaudhary and Yogesh Rawat. A new promo released by the makers gives a glimpse of the intense exchange, which is expected to be shown in the upcoming episode.

The reason behind the argument has not been revealed yet, but the promo shows Akanksha Chaudhary making personal remarks about Shilpa’s journey on Bigg Boss 11. During the argument, Akanksha says, “Pichle show mein rotiyaan bailte bailte show jeete the, yahan rotiyaan bailne waala system nahi hai madam (You won the previous show by making rotis, but that kind of strategy won’t work here, madam).”

Her comment did not go down well with several contestants inside the house. Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and a few others stepped in and reminded Akanksha that Shilpa is a senior actor in the industry. However, Akanksha dismissed their point and replied, “Bhaad mein jaaye seniority, khud ke bacche hote na tab samajh mein aati hain cheezein. (To hell with seniority. You would understand these things only if you had children of your own).”

Yogesh Rawat also supported Akanksha during the argument. He said, “Koi bhi hoga senior artist apne ghar par hoga. Seniority gayi bhaad mein, mere joote ke neeche hai seniority. (A senior artist may hold that status in their own space, but I don’t care about seniority. It means nothing to me).”

Yogesh: “Seniority se game nahi jeeta jaata.” 😭🔥



The confidence, the timing, the delivery this promo belongs to Yoganksha



Giving main character energy while the entire house stays obsessed with them. 💯#Yoganksha #YogeshRawat #LockUpp2pic.twitter.com/Bu1IzO0x7a — (@Yoganksha_Fc) July 7, 2026

Shilpa remained calm during the exchange and responded with a sarcastic “So sad.”

Apart from the arguments inside the reality show, Shilpa Shinde has also spoken about the controversy surrounding her past allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. After entering Lock Upp 2, the issue became a topic of discussion once again.

Explaining her decision at the time, Shilpa said, “I used Sam, daam dhand bhed. I didn’t misuse the law, I used it. If you say I twisted the law to turn it in my favour, then you are the same people who light candles after a woman dies, saying she didn’t fight for herself. He’s good to me. 9 saal ke baad mujhe gidgidake vapas show main liya hai. Kyun liya? (He begged me to return after 9 years? Why did he do so?)”

Shilpa also said that she would not make allegations against someone without a reason and claimed that she believed she had no other option during that period. The upcoming episode of Lock Upp 2 is expected to reveal what led to the latest confrontation inside the house.