Anshula Kapoor Shares Emotional Wedding Note For Husband Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have officially begun a new chapter in their lives after getting married in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The couple exchanged wedding vows in the presence of close family members and friends. Soon after the ceremony, Anshula shared beautiful pictures from the wedding on social media along with a heartfelt message for her husband.

Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote, “06.07.2026 Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar1511.”

The wedding pictures captured several emotional moments from the ceremony. Anshula and Rohan looked elegant in their traditional wedding outfits as they exchanged vows. Anshula’s sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, were by her side throughout the ceremony. They were seen performing bridesmaid duties and even helped Rohan apply sindoor during one of the wedding rituals.

One of the most touching moments from the ceremony was a special tribute to Anshula’s late mother, Mona Kapoor. A framed photograph of Mona Kapoor was placed near the mandap, making her presence a meaningful part of the wedding celebrations. The gesture touched many people who saw the pictures shared online.

In the days leading up to the wedding, Anshula remained active on social media and gave followers a glimpse of the pre wedding celebrations. She shared pictures and videos from different ceremonies, allowing fans to witness the happy moments leading to the big day.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have been in a relationship for the past few years. Their love story began after they met through a dating app. What started as a simple conversation gradually turned into a close friendship before developing into a relationship. Rohan later proposed to Anshula in New York, marking an important milestone in their journey together.

The couple announced their engagement in July last year through a heartfelt social media post. At the time, Anshula wrote, “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 am. We spoke until 6 am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home.”

With their wedding now complete, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have officially started a new phase of their life together, surrounded by the love and support of their family and close friends.