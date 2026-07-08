Shah Rukh Khan’s King Budget Reports Get A Strong Response From Siddharth Anand

Director Siddharth Anand has responded to reports claiming that his upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is being made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. The filmmaker dismissed the reports and said the information circulating online is not true. His clarification comes after several media reports suggested that King had become Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film, surpassing the budgets of Jawan and Pathaan.

The reports claimed that the large scale action film was being produced with a budget of Rs 450 crore, making it one of the costliest Hindi films ever made. The speculation quickly gained attention on social media, with many fans discussing the reported production cost and comparing it with Shah Rukh Khan’s previous blockbuster films.

Responding to the reports, Siddharth Anand denied the claims and described them as “fake news.” He clarified that the film is being made according to its planned budget and that there have been no unexpected increases in production costs.

False — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) July 8, 2026

The director also addressed speculation about possible production issues. According to Siddharth Anand, the shooting schedule is progressing as planned, and the project has not faced any delays. He added that the film remains on track for its planned Christmas release, with work continuing smoothly.

King is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited upcoming films and marks another collaboration between the actor and Siddharth Anand after the success of Pathaan. The project has already generated significant interest among fans because of its scale and the team behind it. However, the director’s latest statement makes it clear that reports about a Rs 450 crore budget are incorrect.

Big budget films often become the subject of speculation before their release, especially when they feature leading stars and large scale action sequences. In this case, Siddharth Anand has directly addressed the rumours and clarified that the film’s production is moving forward within its original financial plan.

With the clarification now shared, the focus remains on the film itself as audiences wait for more official updates about King. While excitement around the project continues to grow, Siddharth Anand has made it clear that reports about the film’s budget and production problems should not be treated as factual