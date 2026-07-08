Abhishek Malhan’s Latest Music Video Teaser Creates Buzz Over Its India’s Got Latent Connection

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up Fukra Insaan, whose real name is Abhishek Malhan, has become the centre of an online discussion after releasing the teaser of his upcoming music video on Tuesday evening. Soon after the teaser was released, many social media users noticed similarities between the video and comedian Samay Raina’s popular YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The comparisons quickly led to a debate across social media platforms.

The teaser features a stage with the words India’s Got Patients written on it. Abhishek Malhan is shown sitting in the audience alongside actress Avneet Kaur. On the stage, Rakhi Sawant appears as one of the panelists, while comedian Sunil Pal is also seen as part of the panel. Another person in the teaser, whose voice and clothing reminded many viewers of Samay Raina, is shown hosting the event. These details led many viewers to compare the teaser with the format of India’s Got Latent.

Although the music video appears to use the format for a humorous and musical presentation rather than directly recreating the show, many fans felt the similarities were too strong to ignore. Some users accused Abhishek Malhan of copying the concept, while others claimed he was trying to benefit from the popularity of Samay Raina’s show. Several comments on social media described the teaser as “copying Latent’s vibe.”

🚨 Abhishek Malhan can't promote his own song.



> He created a fake show called India's Got Patients, which is a copy of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

> He invited Rakhi Sawant.

> He deliberately invited Sunil Pal.

> He also invited host Dheerajj, whose voice sounds… pic.twitter.com/IYc4Gpu6R5 — TEJASH 🚩 (@LoyleRohitFan) July 7, 2026

At the same time, many of Malhan’s supporters defended the teaser. They argued that it should be seen as a parody or a creative tribute instead of plagiarism. According to them, the teaser was using a familiar format for entertainment and was not attempting to replace or remake the original show.

India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, became one of India’s most talked about YouTube shows after its launch in 2024. The talent comedy format attracted millions of viewers and featured several celebrities as guest judges. However, the show was taken down in 2025 following controversy over comments made during one of its episodes. Samay Raina later returned with the second season of the show in June this year.

The teaser has now generated mixed reactions online. While some viewers believe the similarities are too obvious, others feel it is simply a parody made for entertainment. Neither Abhishek Malhan nor Samay Raina has publicly responded to the discussion at the time of writing.