Ananya Panday Makes a Stylish Appearance at Chanel’s Paris Haute Couture Show

Ananya Panday made a fashionable appearance at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week. After making history as Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador, Ananya attended the prestigious fashion event in a chic denim look that gave classic denim a luxurious touch. She was among several international celebrities attending the show, but her stylish denim look quickly caught the attention of fans online.

For the event, Ananya opted for a stylish double-denim look. She layered a structured denim jacket over a classic white top and paired it with a matching denim skirt. She completed the look with black-and-white heels and carried a black-and-white Chanel bag, keeping the overall look stylish and elegant. Ananya kept her beauty look clean and minimal, wearing her hair in a bun paired with soft makeup look, and a nude lipstick. The effortless styling beautifully complemented her outfit.

As soon as photos and videos from the event appeared online, fans couldn’t stop talking about her look. Her look showed that confidence and smart styling can be just as impactful as any other fashionable outfits. Denim has remained one of fashion’s most versatile fabrics, and Ananya’s outfit showed how it can be elevated for a global fashion event.

Ananya Panday’s journey on the global fashion stage began in January 2024, when she made her international runway debut for Rahul Mishra at Paris Haute Couture Week.

With her latest Chanel appearance, Ananya Pandey once again proved that her fashion journey is only getting stronger. From making her international runway debut to representing one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, she continues to make stylish appearances at global fashion events. Her elegant denim look was a reminder that timeless style and confidence can leave a lasting impression.

-Simran Gilra