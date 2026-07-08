Movie: Alpha

Song: Massacre

Music: Rohansh & Abeer

Lyrics: Kausar Munir

Additional English Lyrics: Rohansh & Abeer

Singers: Shilpa Rao, Jonita Gandhi, Rohansh Pandit, Abeer Pandit

Check out ALPHA – Massacre Song Lyrics starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

Mahi ve, stay away

Hai bahain tabhahi

No ana na pass

Be-khabar, is kadar

Hai saansein tezaabi

Gonna get you khalaas

Thamm jaau main jahaan

Mit jaaye sab wahaan

Ab yeh barbaadiyaan toh

Aadat ban chuki hai…

Qaatilaana mera dhoori hai

Maar daalega fittor yeah

Don’t you know, that I am massacre

Kaafilaana mera nur yeah

Kar dega fanaa zarror yeah

Don’t you know, that I am massacre

Massacre…

Yes, I am massacre…

Meri naa, meri haan

Boy, this is my show

Mann-marzi meri

Raakh hoon, khaak hoon

Jal jaayega tu toh

Just one look at me…

This is the big girls’ club.

If you wanna play…

Fall in line, little boy.

‘Cause you can’t run away.

There’s nowhere to hide, and there’s nowhere to go.

They’ve shattered the ceiling, there’s blood on the floor.

A fight to the finish…

Or kiss goodbye.

Get your last wish, baby, ’cause you’re gonna die.

Jo hai laavo pe

Ab woh zaher chadh jaayega

Chhu lo na roop ko

Tu toot ke bikhar jaayega

Qaatilaana mera dhoori hai

Maar daalega fittor yeah

Don’t you know, that I am massacre?

(Massacre…)

Kaafilaana mera nuri hai

Kar dega fanaa zarror yeah

Don’t you know, that I am massacre?

They… they ask us details…

Got me just a little…

The way she walks, the way she talks

She’s a massacre…

They… they ask us details…

Got me just a little…

The way she walks, the way she talks

She’s a massacre…

They’ve been plotting on me for the win

They’ve been teaming up against each other, man

‘Cause I know, that you are a massacre…