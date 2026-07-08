Movie: Alpha
Song: Massacre
Music: Rohansh & Abeer
Lyrics: Kausar Munir
Additional English Lyrics: Rohansh & Abeer
Singers: Shilpa Rao, Jonita Gandhi, Rohansh Pandit, Abeer Pandit
Check out ALPHA – Massacre Song Lyrics starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari
Mahi ve, stay away
Hai bahain tabhahi
No ana na pass
Be-khabar, is kadar
Hai saansein tezaabi
Gonna get you khalaas
Thamm jaau main jahaan
Mit jaaye sab wahaan
Ab yeh barbaadiyaan toh
Aadat ban chuki hai…
Qaatilaana mera dhoori hai
Maar daalega fittor yeah
Don’t you know, that I am massacre
Kaafilaana mera nur yeah
Kar dega fanaa zarror yeah
Don’t you know, that I am massacre
Massacre…
Yes, I am massacre…
Meri naa, meri haan
Boy, this is my show
Mann-marzi meri
Raakh hoon, khaak hoon
Jal jaayega tu toh
Just one look at me…
This is the big girls’ club.
If you wanna play…
Fall in line, little boy.
‘Cause you can’t run away.
There’s nowhere to hide, and there’s nowhere to go.
They’ve shattered the ceiling, there’s blood on the floor.
A fight to the finish…
Or kiss goodbye.
Get your last wish, baby, ’cause you’re gonna die.
Jo hai laavo pe
Ab woh zaher chadh jaayega
Chhu lo na roop ko
Tu toot ke bikhar jaayega
Qaatilaana mera dhoori hai
Maar daalega fittor yeah
Don’t you know, that I am massacre?
(Massacre…)
Kaafilaana mera nuri hai
Kar dega fanaa zarror yeah
Don’t you know, that I am massacre?
They… they ask us details…
Got me just a little…
The way she walks, the way she talks
She’s a massacre…
They… they ask us details…
Got me just a little…
The way she walks, the way she talks
She’s a massacre…
They’ve been plotting on me for the win
They’ve been teaming up against each other, man
‘Cause I know, that you are a massacre…