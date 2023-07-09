scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp took the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena with his hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires for which he is the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist.

By Agency News Desk
Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires
Hollywood Vampires Johnny Depp Joe Perry Alice Cooper Tommy Henriksen _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor and musician Johnny Depp recently took the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena with his hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires for which he is the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist.

One of the co-founders of the group, Depp formed the band alongside veteran rock musicians Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

Now reviving his career after his very famous court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Hollywood Vampires will proceed to play in London next, followed by concerts in Birmingham and Glasgow.

According to The Daily Mail, the update comes after Depp won the trial, with the jury determining that Depp had proven all elements of the alleged defamation. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages.

Following the trial, Depp said that he had “closed the chapter” on his lawsuit, adding that he feels “incredibly lucky to do what he loves”.

Johnny is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, with the supergroup on the UK leg having played in Scarborough, Swansea and Manchester.

Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012, initially performing cover songs to honour rock stars who died in the 1970s.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden
Next article
Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

Technology

Eat enough of these 6 foods to lower cardiovascular disease risk: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US